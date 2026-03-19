Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1338
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Tried to save profile and template
When you restart the MT5 terminal, the settings are reset. For example the toolbars are selected. Close the terminal, reopen it- re-set
Tried to save profile and template
In the terminal, press 'F11'.
It always installs in English, although Russian fonts are installed on my Windows 10.
I cannot see russian comments in my MetaEditor (only squares instead of letters).
It always installs in English, although Russian fonts are installed on my Windows 10.
I cannot see russian comments in my MetaEditor (only squares instead of letters).
MetaTrader is translated into many languages. To switch the interface language: menu 'View' -> 'Languages'.
It always installs in English, although Russian fonts are installed on my Windows 10.
I cannot see russian comments in my MetaEditor (only squares instead of letters).
Good morning! Can you please tell me if it is possible to output (somehow see) a tick chart for a certain candle from the previous day's history and a candle that was formed a few days ago?
MetaTrader is translated into many languages. To switch the interface language: 'View' -> 'Languages' menu
Thank you! It works.
Out of 275 tools, 27 of them are handled and get stuck, occupy memory, and on forced completion of the script gives out an error line.