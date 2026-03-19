Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1338

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When restarting the MT5 terminal, the settings are reset. For example the toolbars are selected. Close the terminal, reopen it- reset
Tried to save profile and template
Files:
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Vladimir Makhnin:
When you restart the MT5 terminal, the settings are reset. For example the toolbars are selected. Close the terminal, reopen it- re-set
Tried to save profile and template

In the terminal, press 'F11'.

 
Thank you, that's helpful.
 
I am not able to install Metatrader5 platform in Russian.
Tried many times to install Metatrader 5 platform in Russian.

It always installs in English, although Russian fonts are installed on my Windows 10.

I cannot see russian comments in my MetaEditor (only squares instead of letters).

Can you advise what to do?
Maybe there are some keys to the Platform?
 
mytra:
I cannot install Metatrader5 platform in Russian.
Tried many times to install Metatrader 5 platform in Russian.

It always installs in English, although Russian fonts are installed on my Windows 10.

I cannot see russian comments in my MetaEditor (only squares instead of letters).

Can you advise what to do?
Maybe there are some keys to the Platform?

MetaTrader is translated into many languages. To switch the interface language: menu 'View' -> 'Languages'.

 
mytra:
I cannot install Metatrader5 platform in Russian.
Tried many times to install Metatrader 5 platform in Russian.

It always installs in English, although Russian fonts are installed on my Windows 10.

I cannot see russian comments in my MetaEditor (only squares instead of letters).

Can you advise what to do?
Maybe there are some keys to the Platform?
Most likely the English operating system. You have to set the Cyrillic in the. Windows. .
 
Hi all. MT5 is loading gigabytes of data when working with multiple tools. Is there any way to limit it in the settings? I want monthly, weekly and daily charts to be drawn like in MT4, i.e. every bar is (open, high, low, close) without any extra internal history. And already the charts with intraday bars were built according to the current MT5 principle (implementation)
 

Good morning! Can you please tell me if it is possible to output (somehow see) a tick chart for a certain candle from the previous day's history and a candle that was formed a few days ago?

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

MetaTrader is translated into many languages. To switch the interface language: 'View' -> 'Languages' menu

Thank you! It works.

 
Hi!!! Please tell me where I went wrong, I can't figure it out myself) 
void OnStart()
  {
   int Target=6;       //Количество тайм-фреймов
   int Counter_UP=0;   //Счетчик нахождения цены над МА
   int Counter_DOWN=0;
   int MA = 200;       //Период МА
   double bufer_MA[];  //Буфер для хендла
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES frame1[10];  //Битная маска тайм-фреймов
//___________________int битная маска ENUM  Массив таймфреймов__________________________________________
   frame1[1]=1;
   frame1[2]=5;
   frame1[3]=15;
   frame1[4]=30;
   frame1[5]=16385;
   frame1[6]=16388;
   frame1[7]=16408;
   frame1[8]=32769;
   frame1[9]=49153;
//____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

   int KollSymbols = SymbolsTotal(true);  //Колл. символов в маркет вотч
   Alert("Колл.Инстр = ",KollSymbols);
//---
   int MA200;  //Переменная для хендла
   for(int i=0; i<=KollSymbols; i++) //Перебераем все символы из маркет вотч
     {
      string symbol = SymbolName(i,true);  //Выбираем имя символа из маркет вотч
      //Alert("symbol = ",symbol,"i= ",i);
      for(int I=1; I<=Target; I++)  //Перебераем таймфреймы
        {
         MA200 = iMA(symbol,frame1[I],MA,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_MEDIAN);  //хендл на выбранном тайме
         CopyBuffer(MA200,0,TimeCurrent(),5,bufer_MA); // заполнение масива bufer_MA хендлом MA200 выбранного тайма
         ArraySetAsSeries(bufer_MA,true);  //Разворачиваем массив как в тайм-серии
         //Alert("Символ - ",symbol,"i= ",i);
         // Alert("Simbol = ",symbol," bufer_MA[1] = ",bufer_MA[1]);
         if(iClose(symbol,frame1[I],1) > bufer_MA[1])  //Если цена 1 баре, на выбранном символе и тайме, БОЛЬШЕ цены скользяхи на 1 баре
           {
            // Alert("iClose= ",iClose(symbol,frame1[I],1), " bufer_MA[1]= ",bufer_MA[1]);
            Counter_UP++;
            if(Counter_UP==Target)
               Alert("Инструмент для наблюдения в покупки - ",symbol);

            ArrayFree(bufer_MA);      //Очистка буфера индикатора
           }
         else
           {
            ArrayFree(bufer_MA);      //Очистка буфера индикатора
           }
         IndicatorRelease(MA200); //Удаление хендла
        }
      Counter_UP=0;
      Counter_DOWN=0;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Out of 275 tools, 27 of them are handled and get stuck, occupy memory, and on forced completion of the script gives out an error line.



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