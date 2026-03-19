Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1325
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Dear programmers please advise how to correct the error, the compiler complains about theselines; possible loss of data due to type conversion
The goal is to find the first and last modified position.
The time is written as datetime, basically everything works, but this alert bothers me, I must not be saving the time correctly... any advice please
Dear programmers please advise how to correct the error, the compiler complains about theselines; possible loss of data due to type conversion
The goal is to find the first and last modified position.
The time is written as datetime, basically everything works, but this alert bothers me, I must not be saving the time correctly... more info.
Please read this page in your documentation. Take a good look at the examples...
Read this page of the documentation. Look carefully at the examples...
(There are no complaints) Thank you.
long and no complaints) Thank you.
Yes, but if you have a FirstBuyTime variable of datetime type, it's better to bring it to that type...
Yes, but if you have variable FirstBuyTime has datetime type, then it's better to bring to this type...
It makes no difference here, then the position is selected on the same principle and in the same type when closing, saving the time in datetime was not correct.
Thank you very much for the clarification.
I've done something wrong here - I don't know what went from 100,000 roubles to two million.
I did it myself, the tester runs but nothing happens.
Did you try to run it with what indicator?
- With this indicator? "StepMA_NRTR"
Have you tried to run it with which indicator?
- with this indicator? "StepMA_NRTR"
I downloaded it here, StepMA_NRTR.mq5
I don't know why it's not working for you.
I copied everything from here and downloaded the same indicator from your link.
It's working for me.