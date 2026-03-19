Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1324
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Yesterday I downloaded this miracle to watch... Suddenly I had no internet. After a thunderstorm I had technical works for the rest of the day. So I decided to rewrite it in MQL5 out of idleness and published it here.
So every cloud has a silver lining.........
I have added an indicator to your Expert Advisor - I think you won't mind! I think it worked out as Sprut wanted 185
(in yellow I added it to my existing Expert Advisor here)
I have added an Indicator to your Expert Advisor - I think you won't mind!? I think it turned out as Sprut wanted 185
(in yellow I added it to my existing Expert Advisor here.)
And why the indicator values from three bars? And why flip the array to time series?
In general, it seems to me that it's not the right one... No martin will work.
Why do you need the indicator values from three bars? And why flip the array to time series?
In general, it seems to me that this is not the case... No martin will work.
The indicator here is just a direction filter - and your Expert Advisor does the whole task
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The indicator itself does not open positions.
The indicator here is simply a directional filter - and your expert does the whole task
The written code should do the task. But you have set such a condition that the martin will never turn on. I think so, but I have no desire or time to check it.
The task must be done by the code you have written. But you have made it a condition that the martin will never turn on. I think so, but I have no desire or time to check it.
Here I am checking its work - everything works as intended.
Should Martin only be activated when the indicator signal is opposite or regardless?
Example: A Buy position was opened according to the indicator. The price has fallen by the set distance and the indicator is already showing Sell. Should the Buy position be opened?
As promised - I photoshopped something.
If it is not clear, I will be able to explain the meaning of my idea only if I talk to you in person
I did something wrong here - I don't know what went from 100,000 roubles to two million.
changed the Indicator and 5min Euro\bucks in 15 days to a million.
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added to the Expert Advisor - to close the profit (from all pairs) and remove the Expert Advisor
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i need these 2 indicators ( indicator names should not change)
swapped the Indicator and 5min euro\bucks in 15 days to a million.
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added in Expert Advisor - to close profit by total profit (from all pairs) and delete Expert Advisor
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I need these 2 indicators to be present (i.e. the indicator names would not change)
Not enough stoploss in the setup
There are ways to split a string into strings using a method like \n".
Are there any ways of splitting a string variable into a single string?
That is, to write all texts, values, parameters, etc., that are available in this string variable into one string.
The problem occurred when writing to csv (string variable values are written to a bunch of strings).
Not enough stoploss in the setup
with Stop Loss is no longer the same profit
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I think the Expert Advisor needs to be restarted more often - for example, I took the total profit (from all pairs) for the week and deleted the Expert Advisor from all pairs.
and restart the EA until a new total profit from all pairs.
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another idea concerning the stop - stop not to close the position but to open an opposite position with a lot of opposite (losing) open positions
here is an account of open positions in lots
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The reason is that the stop does not close the position and the opposite lot should help in manual trading.