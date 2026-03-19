Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1321
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The base class of all these methods does not allow you to use methods of its descendant classes)))).
The conclusion is obvious - create objects of the classes you need in your own.
this is probably not possible to implement
it does not give - on the symbol, there must be one position (if it is closed on a profit and reopened a position) (and when the opposite signal is applied - it cannot open in the other direction
if just from a signal (from a point) there is no problem . (and this should not be present in the code (line above)))
Hi!
I searched all over the net and did not find any solution for mql5 but for mql4 I've found an EA on mql4, that works for both sides: buy and sell - simultaneously. I may try to take it as the basis......... but I have to rewrite it from mql4 to MQL5.
I am attaching his file for you to get acquainted with it.
Hi!
I searched all over the net and did not find any solution for mql5, but I found an Expert Advisor on mql4, which works in both directions simultaneously - buy and sell. I may try to take it as the basis......... but I have to rewrite it from mql4 to MQL5.
I am attaching his file for you to get acquainted with it.
This EA does not work with the Indicator and it can open in any direction. You have an indicator and you want it to open while trend is moving.
-The Expert Advisor that we have built, it can also open in both directions, but only in the direction that the Indicator shows the trend.
This Expert Advisor does not work with an Indicator and it can open in either direction. But you have an indicator and you want it to open in trend.
-The Expert Advisor that we have created, it also can open in both directions, but only in the direction that the trend is shown by the Indicator.
Excuse me?
The one I have sent you opens 2 orders simultaneously (Sell and Buy) and if one is closed at profit, the other one remains and the closed one is opened again, in the direction in which it was closed. And the one that was left begins to work by Martin. When the trend changes, everything happens in the opposite direction.
If that EA we have built may open in both directions simultaneously, then why does it open only in one direction (as indicated by the indicator)?
I do not get it!!!
What do you mean?
The one I sent opens 2 orders simultaneously (Sell and Buy) and if one is closed at profit, the other one stays and the closed one opens again - in the direction in which it was closed. And the one that was left begins to work by Martin. When the trend changes, everything happens in the opposite direction.
If that EA we have built may open in both directions simultaneously, then why does it open only in one direction (as indicated by the indicator)?
I do not get it!
You see, he opens from the signal and opens until the profit goes off.
input bool InpVariant =false; // Option 1.variant
input bool InpVariant =true; // Option 2.variant
input bool InpClOp =false; // Close opposite
here - from the signal opens and until the profit is triggered.
input bool InpVariant =false; // Option 1.variant
input bool InpVariant =true; // Option 2.variant
input bool InpClOp =false; // Close
So it didn't work? Too bad !!!!
I don't believe there is no solution - I will continue to surf the Internet.
It didn't work, did it? Too bad !!!!
I don't believe there's no solution, so I'll keep surfing the net.
You can actually add an object to open and close - then it might work, but it's a painful task.
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instead of the usual TP, make it from the Horizontal line to close and open
The conclusion is obvious - create objects of classes you need in your own class.
I did so by inheriting my class from CTrade, so that I could at least use trade functions without objects))) Thank you!
Sprut 185 : Короче не прокатило? А жаль !!!!
Well, I do not believe that there can be no solution - I will continue to surf the Internet.
Probably as you intended - it seems to have turned out.
Hi!
I searched all over the net and did not find any solution for mql5, but I found an Expert Advisor on mql4, which works in both directions simultaneously - buy and sell. I may try to take it as the basis......... but I have to rewrite it from mql4 to MQL5.
I am attaching the file for you to become familiar with it.
I downloaded it yesterday to take a look... All of a sudden the Internet was taken away from me. After a thunderstorm I had some technical works for the rest of the day. I decided to rewrite it in MQL5 out of idleness and published it here.
So every cloud has a silver lining.........