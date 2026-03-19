Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1323
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Should Martin only be activated when the indicator signal is opposite or regardless?
Example: A Buy position was opened according to the indicator. The price has fallen by the set distance and the indicator is already showing Sell. A Buy position shall be opened?
To make it short, .....Martin works only against the trend, with orders to the downside, while the indicator works only with the trend.
Tomorrow I will try to draw it on Photoshop and I will post the file
In short - At the same time ..... Martin works only against the trend, with orders in the red, and according to the indicator, we work only with the trend.
Tomorrow I'll try to draw on photoshop and post the file
I’ve done something here - that I myself don’t understand with 100,000 rubles. up to two million
Need to rename it now, with a test like that it's sure to be sprat, or stolen, not sure what's right.
We need to rename it now, with a test like that it's sure to get sprung, or stolen, I'm not sure what's the right word.
Maybe someone will get rich - I don't get it, I like to live modestly.
Maybe someone will get rich - I don't get it, I just like to live modestly.
This is the first EA I have run in the tester in more than 2 years.
I am dealing with the tester now, everything has changed so much, so many different buttons have appeared.
So far I have come to the conclusion that I should put it on demo and run it for a couple of weeks.
Anyway, I've already stolen it ;)
Isn't that how it works?
I've done something wrong here - I don't know what went from 100,000 roubles to two million.
You shouldn't have, they're about to launch it in the Market.
You shouldn't, they're about to launch it on the Market.
I don't care - at least I'll get something out of my studies. I've got more ideas in the back of my mind.
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There's only two functions you need. And they need to be properly rewritten by a programming expert because I'm an apprentice.
these are the functions
1. - 1. they are lot multipliers. the first position is opened, then the second one is multiplied, and so on. the first position is opened, then the second one is multiplied, and so on.
and 2 - it closes the total amount in currency, opened positions in Buy
and of course the second halves
I've got more ideas in the back of my mind. I've got more ideas in the back of my mind.
Then you should put it in the codebase, if it's worthy.
This is the first EA I have run in the tester in more than 2 years.
I am trying to understand the tester, everything has changed so much, so many different buttons have appeared.
So far I've come to the conclusion that I should put it on demo and run it for a couple of weeks.
In short, I stole it ;)
I also tested it with Expert Advisor - it somehow depends on the closing amount. If you put a smaller amount, it would lose if you put more, it would also lose.
I was testing 100 000 Rbls and 100 000 Rbls of profit and it went up to two million (last year on EUR/USD for 1 hour).