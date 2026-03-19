Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1330
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Is it true that CalendarValueHistory() does not work in debug mode on historical data?
No matter what dates it asks for, there are always 0 values. It works fine in debug mode.
Is it true that CalendarValueHistory() does not work in debug mode on historical data?
No matter what dates it asks for, it always has 0 values. In debug, realtime works fine.
ok, in backtest it doesn't work
I always do that, I re-test almost all of them.
You may buy them at a certain price, you may buy them at a certain moment and then you'll have to buy them again.
Hello. Could you please tell me how to change the trailing step in the built-in tra iling stop, from 1 pip to 5 pips? In other words, I want it to be pulled up every 5 pips? Yep.
SelectTrailing Stop and the menu item "Set Level... "
Of course there is everything your heart desires. You just need to look into the kodobase and test all the EAs, they are definitely there - I always do that and almost all the EAs I re-test.
I was thinking about leaving it and adding a trailing buy/sell.
Maybe someone has an idea?
Eugen8519 Может у кого есть идея?
you could also add a trawl like this - and you can execute any command from the object
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/233860/page43#comment_13219147
Hi all!
Can you tell me if it is possible to use MT4 synchronously from a smartphone and a PC on one account?
So, what to place orders via smartphone, and see and edit in PC realtime?
Thank you!
Hi all!
Can you tell me if it is possible to use MT4 synchronously from a smartphone and a PC on one account?
So, what to place orders via smartphone, and see and edit in PC realtime?
Thank you!
This is a branch on MQL5.
Orders and positions (MQL5) are equally placed, modified and closed via PC or smartphone, manually, in real time.