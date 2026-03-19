Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1327
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all the same zeros and does not want to show commission
I do not know if it is right or wrong but I checked it and it shows correctly
Anyway, that's how it counts on the selected pair
Thank you! - I'll try it now, I need to figure out this function after all
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Yes! It's working. Thank you!
Thank you! - I'm going to try it out now, I've got to figure out this feature after all.
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Yes! It shows. Thank you!
It turns out that if the commission will be counted only for one side, then the function will not work correctly because it is multiplied by 2
DEAL_ENTRY_INWe need to perfect it somehow
it turns out that if the commission is only counted for one side, then the function will not work correctly because it is multiplied by 2I need to fix it to perfection
it seems to show everything correctly
I've made some adjustments - I don't know if this is right or not, but the warnings are gone
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I opened an opposite position and the commission has increased - seems correct
It seems to show everything accurately.
I tweaked it a bit - I don't know if it's right or not, but the warnings are gone
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I opened an opposite position and the commission has increased - it seems correct.
there is a need to check whether it counts for entry and exit or only for entry and withdraw part of the position if you open with 1 lot and then close with 0.5 lotI've got a lot of work to do.
This script shows the profit for the period, total lot and commission for each instrument.
No thanks.
This script shows the profit for the period, total lot and commission for each instrument.
Do not thank me.
The script is ok but the thing is that you need a comsa on open positions and this is in the history
The script is fine, but the thing is that you need a comsa on open poses, and this is in the story.
It has already been discussed before. You can see the commission (declared by the broker) in the broker's trading conditions. And the real commission for the execution of an order (order) you can only find out after the execution of the order, you cannot find out before the execution.
ZS. It is like the spread on the next tick. In the current tick we do not know what will be the next tick, neither the price, nor the spread, nor the swaps, nor the commission. And the broker has the right to change them.
I need to check what counts for entry and exit or only for entry and deduct part of the position if I opened with 1 lot and then closed with 0.5 lot.I have to mess around yet.
I' m working out something funny - I don't understand it myself yet. I check it separately when opening a position and separately when closing it.
It has already been discussed before. You can see the commission (declared by the broker) in the broker's trading conditions. And the real commission for order (order) execution you can only find out after the execution of the order, you cannot find out before the execution.
ZS. It is like the spread on the next tick. In the current tick we do not know what will be the next tick, neither the price, nor the spread, nor the swaps, nor the commission. And the broker has the right to change them.
So he needs to know on his open positions.
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Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Aleksandr Egorov, 2021.07.14 22:30
I have a good idea what to do with the script.