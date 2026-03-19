Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1213
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Good afternoon, dear experts.
Could you please tell me where in the code there is an error that prevents opening BUY position on the same bar with SELL that has closed a previous position?
The rules are simple (to learn):
1 Entry - slow indicator crossing 0 + fast also in the zone (buy/sell)
2 Exit - crossing by quick indicator 0
I'm trying to figure out your code - I'm just running it now, not all of it, you've laid out
Your code - and my thoughts .
Thanks to those who responded.
But the problem remains that when an order is closed and there is a signal on the same bar, the position does not open.
Can you please tell me what this might be about and how can it be fixed?
Thanks to those who responded.
But the problem remains that when an order is closed and there is a signal on the same bar, the position does not open.
Can you please tell me what this could be about and how to fix it?
At a quick glance, you check for a new bar:
and only then look for a signal. It turns out that if you have already been on this bar you will not hit it.
maybe something like this ?
maybe something like this?
If you change the numbers here.
it's cleaner.
Greetings Colleagues!
Please advise the following. The OnTester function calculates two parameters. Is there a possibility when optimizing on one parameter, the second parameter is simply output in the optimization table??? And how to do this if yes? Thank you!
Hi all! Can you tell me, is it possible to load the quotes history in mt5? I' ve been searching for info for 2 days, but can't figure it out
Functions:
CopyRates
Gets history data of Rates structure for specified symbol and period into an array
CopyTime
Gets history data on bar opening time for a specified symbol and period into an array
CopyOpen
Gets history data on bar opening price for a specified symbol and period into an array
CopyHigh
Gets history data on maximal bar price for a specified symbol and period into an array
CopyLow
Gets history data on minimal bar price for a specified symbol and period into an array
CopyClose
Gets history data on bar close price for a specified symbol and period into an array
CopyTickVolume
Gets history data on tick volumes for a specified symbol and period into an array
CopyRealVolume
Gets history data on trade volumes for a specified symbol and period into an array
CopySpread
Gets history data on spreads for a specified symbol and period into an array
CopyTicks
Gets history data on ticks in MqlTick format into an array
CopyTicksRange
Gets ticks in the specified date range into an array
Is it possible to load the quotes history in mt5? I' ve been searching for info for 2 days, but can't find it.
There is no HistoryCenter thingy (like in 4). just press PgUp. also check in the settings how many bars for the chart are allowed.