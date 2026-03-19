Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1212
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OK, I'll look for a mon with 4K.
Where is this picture from?
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FAQ from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2020.05.13 08:32
Here is 4K and1920x1080
Where is this picture from?
Sent from 4K
Sent with 4K
Well, can you check again I suppose? Or not?
Well, can you check again I suppose? Or not?
Not desirable)
How to get the value of MQL5 program version defined by property# version?
It turns out that you can't, because inPredefined macro substitutions
Constant
Description
__DATE__
Date when file was compiled without time (hours, minutes and seconds are 0)
__DATETIME__
Date and time when the file was compiled
__LINE__
Line number in the source code where the macro is located
__FILE__
Name of the file being compiled
__PATH__
Absolute path to the current compiled file
__FUNCTION__
Name of the function in the body of which the macro is located
__FUNCSIG__
Function signature in the body of which the macro is located. The function description with types of parameters can be useful in identification ofoverloaded functions
__MQLBUILD__, __MQL5BUILD__
Number of the compiler build
no such variable
How to get the value of MQL5 program version defined by property# version?
I use this, I couldn't find any other option. You need to specify the version twice, but it's not that difficult
Good day, dear experts.
Could you please tell me where in the code there is an error that prevents opening BUY position on the same bar with SELL that has closed the previous position?
The rules are simple (to learn):
1 Entry - slow indicator crossing 0 + fast also in the zone (buy/sell)
2 Exit - crossing by fast indicator 0
Good afternoon, esteemed experts.
Could you please tell me where in the code there is an error that prevents to open BUY position on the same bar with SELL that closed a previous position?
The rules are simple (to learn):
1 Entry - slow indicator crossing 0 + fast also in the zone (buy/sell)
2 Exit - fast indicator crossing 0 line
All works correctly: opening conditions crossing of slow indicator 0 line, only fast indicator crossed 0 line in the specified place.
A condition must be added to open a position at the specified location, slow in the same area and fast crosses the 0 line
Good day, dear experts.
Could you please advise where in the code there is an error that prevents BUY position from opening on the same bar with SELL, which has closed a previous position?
The rules are simple (to learn):
1 Entry - slow indicator crossing 0 + fast also in the zone (buy/sell)
2 Exit - crossing by fast indicator 0
You are making a gross error: You ARE creating TWO INLIKERS FOR EACH TICK!
Indicator handle MUST be created once at OnInit.
Please read theiCustom help.