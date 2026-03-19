Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1211
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Question:
Only 1920x1080 monitors are available
How can I emulate 4K resolution to adjust button and font sizes for 4K monitors?
Question:
Only 1920x1080 monitors are available
How can I emulate 4K resolution to adjust button and font sizes for 4K monitors?
I once thought about this while making an EA with a panel, but got lazy. In general, the idea was to make the monitor resolution smaller and see how it would look. If it looks normal when zoomed out, it should also change normally when zoomed in.
Here's 4K and1920x1080
Here's 4K and1920x1080
And if you set the resolution to 1280x720 what will these buttons be? Here's a test case.
Of course, it's easier to buy a monitor. But it is more expensive. And it is a lot of trouble to fiddle with setting the screen resolution.
Did you see an example of calculating the scaling coefficient in the documentation?
Maybe it is not necessary to adjust and check at all?
And if you set the resolution to 1280x720 what will these buttons be like? Here's a test case.
Of course, it's easier to buy a monitor. But it is more expensive. And fiddling with setting the screen resolution is a hassle.
Did you see an example of calculating the scaling factor in the documentation?
Maybe fitting and checking isn't necessary at all?
It does not work and there is no idea how to emulate 4K
1280х720
2560х1440
It doesn't work and no idea how to emulate 4K
1280х720
2560х1440
What's not working? My fantasy about changing the screen resolution?
Yes, absolutely right.Haven't tried the code yet.
Yes, absolutely right.Not tried the code yet
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/324812#comment_13650469
is there a topic like this?
that must be the answer:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/324812/page6#comment_14073023
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/324812#comment_13650469
is this the kind of topic you want to highlight?
that must be the answer:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/324812/page6#comment_14073023
And the discussion ended up there on the application of
And eventually the discussion there stopped at the use of
Ok, I'll look for a mon with 4K