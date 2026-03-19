Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 603
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Thank you for your answers and patience.
Vladimir, I've probably bored you already:) But I'm having a hard time with the basics. I tried to do a test task with Copy functions... The indicator isn't drawn, though there are numbers in Printe... I don't understand anything.
One and the same array UpBar goes to two buffers: 0 and 1.
And for the indexes you don't want to set values for, write empty values.
And, as far as I understand, you are writing values from 3 to 3 bars. This means that the earliest values will be written, not the latest (the numbering order is different from mql4).
Thank you for your answers and patience.
Vladimir, I've probably bored you already:) But I'm having a hard time with the basics. I tried to do a test task with Copy functions... The indicator isn't drawn, though there are numbers in Printe... I don't understand anything.
And the result:
And the result:
Once again, thank you very much.
Are there any functions in MQL4 that give maximum/minimum price values for a given number of bars?
I think there was one, but I can't find it...
Are there any functions in MQL4 that give maximum/minimum price values for a given number of bars?
I think there was one, but I can't find it...
https://docs.mql4.com/ru/series/ihighest
https://docs.mql4.com/ru/series/ilowest
https://docs.mql4.com/ru/series/ihighest
https://docs.mql4.com/ru/series/ilowest
Yes, thank you - I didn't look hard enough - I've already found it myself.
A counter question.
Do you think that the movement of any currency pair: chart, bid and ask prices, etc., depend on the set of your variables?