Compilation, warnings and errors
You can enable the "Auto Scroll" option in the context menu of the "Errors" tab, so the list will be automatically scrolled to the last entry each time a new entry appears in the list.
alexey_petrov:Thanks. This does it.
MQL5 lists lots of warnings about (legal) type conversions. That's ok I guess...
But...
There are lots of them, and errors appear below them. So I have to scroll down to see any error every time I compile.
In fact, many times I wait, not knowing there's an error, (because I cannot see any, just warnings (errors being last in the list).
So how can we disable showing warnings? Or how can we put errors first in the list, and warnings below them?
One of these 2 choices really would be useful when creating indicators.