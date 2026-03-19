Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1133
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Thanks, no, I'm not looking for that.
I need the maximum number (I think it is1000 000 000 - _Point) to set the limit without interrupting the optimization, I don't want to request timeframes in this calculation, it is a question of calculation speed - the optimizer needs extra passages to build the genetics well - I already checked, if I constantly interrupt optimizer passes, then the genetics will not show the best results - or rather it will take longer to find
Have you checked DBL_MAX?
Have you checked DBL_MAX?
As far as I understand, there are no primary sources?
Then the problem is solved, the maximum value is hand-picked
Can you please tell me how to close the chart window (on which the optimization results chart is currently displayed) after optimization automatically when OnTesterDeinit() is called?
Askfxsaber.
He will tell you.
Good day!
When creating an indicator window, if a fixed height is not specified, when you pressCtrl+A, the indicator window takes a fixed height value.
Can someone suggest how to change this value?
Or how can I manage the height of the existing indicator window from within an Expert Advisor?
Thank you
Please advise. I signed up for MT5, downloaded the platform, I want to try trading but, without a separate broker. Can I open a real account without any broker on this account?
Thank you
Not on this resource. Only the demo.
Good day!
When creating an indicator window, if a fixed height is not specified, when you press Ctrl+A, the indicator window takes a fixed height value.
Can someone suggest how to change this value?
Or how can I manage the height of an existing indicator window from within an Expert Advisor?
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_HEIGHT,height);
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_HEIGHT,height);
Yes, there is such in the handbook, we tried to apply it this way:
When called in the Expert Advisor, the height of the window does not change. Initially, the window is not created with a fixed height.
If you change the window height with the mouse, Ctrl+A restores the height to its default value.
Also, is it possible to change the value that is used whenCtrl+A is pressed?
Hello!
Help me out here. I have a question about the trading signal module "Time filter".
The thing is, I've generated an EA using this module and set it to allow only one hour of trading per day. It mainly trades that way, but there are days when my Expert Advisor opens positions at whatever hour it wants. I have tried the "Time filter" trading signal module in various combinations with other trading signal modules (e.g., Stochastic, WPR, etc.) but the same thing happens. Moreover, if you set 2 consecutive hours of work allowed, there are no problems, it works fine.
What can it be related to? Maybe there is an error in the code of a trading signal module "Time filter"? Since I'm not an expert in programming, I'm asking you to help me figure it out or give me a hint, maybe I am doing something wrong.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Here is a simple example on the picture. On one day, it opens at 7 a.m.; on the next day, it opens at 5 p.m. and on the third day, it opens at 7 a.m. again, while it's supposed to open only at 7 a.m.