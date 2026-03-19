Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 549
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Confused
In what?
Is that clearer?
In what?
Is that clearer?
Yes, thank you. Generally understood, it's necessary to work correctly on a real account. Is that correct?
But I have an error somewhere in the logic of closing orders.
If I opened an order based on two indicators' signals, should I close it using two indicators? Logically, one is sufficient for me.
No, you can open on a coin and close on lunar cycles. It all depends on logic!
I advise you to read Sergei Kovalev's book. Many things will become clearer at once. And many questions will disappear on their own.
If I open an order by the signal of two indicators, should I also close it by two indicators? Logically, one is enough for me.
Yes, thank you. I see, I need it to work correctly in a real account. Is it correct?
But I have an error, somewhere in the logic of closing orders.
It's not a secret, it just turned out to be notorious. Now I want to make it profitable.
I would first learn the basics of programming before thinking about profit.
...
When testing, try to put a spread not current but say 3 pips or 30 pips if it's a five-digit spread. And run it on a longer period of history.
I would learn the basics of programming first before thinking about profit.
Please tell me about the mechanism of indicators insertion one into another on the chart of MT5 system ?
THANK YOU.