How you lock profits ?

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  • 59% (48)
  • 12% (10)
  • 20% (16)
  • 10% (8)
Total voters: 70
 

I just .. none of them :)

I am usual provide modify s/p (stop profit - locking profit) by put s/l above buy position, or s/l below sell position until as long as target before actual reverse is to come, like ilustration below:

s/p as locking profit

here is an example in trade :

gbpusd-sp

So, you may update your vote option :)

Regards,

Yohana

 
yohana:

I just .. none of them :)

I am usual provide modify s/p (stop profit - locking profit) by put s/l above buy position, or s/l below sell position until as long as target before actual reverse is to come, like ilustration below:


here is an example in trade :


So, you may update your vote option :)

Regards,

Yohana

Agree with yohana, this is one more possibility.
 
close the order will help a trader in his quest to be successful in trading.
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