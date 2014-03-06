How you lock profits ?
- Something Interesting in Financial Video June 2013
- Hedging
- What you prefer ?
I just .. none of them :)
I am usual provide modify s/p (stop profit - locking profit) by put s/l above buy position, or s/l below sell position until as long as target before actual reverse is to come, like ilustration below:
here is an example in trade :
So, you may update your vote option :)
Regards,
Yohana
yohana:Agree with yohana, this is one more possibility.
I am usual provide modify s/p (stop profit - locking profit) by put s/l above buy position, or s/l below sell position until as long as target before actual reverse is to come, like ilustration below:
Yohana
I just .. none of them :)
I am usual provide modify s/p (stop profit - locking profit) by put s/l above buy position, or s/l below sell position until as long as target before actual reverse is to come, like ilustration below:
here is an example in trade :
So, you may update your vote option :)
Regards,
Yohana
close the order will help a trader in his quest to be successful in trading.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register