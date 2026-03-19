Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1086
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I put the same Expert Advisor for the same testing period. The only thing is that I failed to set the initial deposit of 300000, as I have the largest size of 100000 and the leverage is limited to 1:40. I have started it and this is what I have got.
I have got the following picture in the tester
What may it be associated with?
Regards, Vladimir.
Everything is trading and testing.
Vladimir, could you please tell me if the Expert Advisor created in the MQL5 Wizard will work by default on both netting and hedge accounts, or should I specify it somewhere else?
Vladimir, could you please tell us if an EA created in the MQL5 Wizard will work on both netting and hedge accounts by default, or should I specify it somewhere else?
The MQL5 Wizard always creates Expert Advisors that work with one position, hence it will work for both netting and hedging.
I put the same Expert Advisor for the same testing period. The only thing is that I failed to set the initial deposit of 300000, as I have the largest size of 100000 and the leverage is limited to 1:40. I have started it and this is what I have got.
I have got the following picture in the tester
What may it be due to?
Regards, Vladimir.
Please update your terminal to the current version (you need to connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo server) - the current build is 2093.
First test it on the MetaQuotes-Demo server and then on a third-party server.
The MQL5 wizard always creates EAs that work with a single position - so it will work for both netting and hedging.
It's just that on the PSB demo account it opens multiple positions at once for some reason?
UPD It's because of the rollover.
Just on the PSB demo account it opens several positions at once for some reason?
Test first on the MetaQuotes-Demo server - and then on a third-party server.And one more thing: read the log - all service messages of the EA and the terminal.
Test on MetaQuotes-Demo first - and then on a third-party server.And one more thing: read the log - all the service messages of the EA and the terminal.
Everything has been tested on MQ for a long time - the question is exactly about PSB.
For another Vladimir - change the currency in the settings from RUB to RUR and positions will open!
Everything has been tested on MQ for a long time - the question is exactly about PSB.
For the other Vladimir - change the currency in the settings from RUB to RUR and positions will open!
I just wrote RUR on the inertia, but it's actually RUB.
Put on RUR and check - everything will be OK!
Put RUR and check - everything will be OK!
Where can I get it in RUR if I only have a choice of currencies USD, EUR, GBP, CHF and RUB?