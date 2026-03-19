Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1087
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Upgrade the terminal to the current terminal (connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server) - the current build is 2093.
Test first on MetaQuotes-Demo server - and then on a third-party server.
Vladimir, could you please advise how to update the current version? I have it written 2085.
Another thing: if you set the currency "RUR" (or "RUB"), and try to test on the EURUSD symbol, you need to have a currency pair of dollar-ruble in your trading account: only then will the terminal be able to convert the currency of your account (ruble) into the currency of the EURUSD symbol.
The currency pair dollar-ruble is on the trading account and is written as USDRUR (RUR, not RUB!!!), but in the tester window it is RUB.
Apparently it does not allow the tester to work?
Regards, Vladimir.
To update the version, go to the MQ demo account, and to select RUR just go into the terminal from the MQ demo account, open the tester, then go to the PSB account and there will be RUR currency.
I'm not that strong in Metatrader 5, so PLEASE explain step by step how to do all this. I just don't understand what kind of MQ demo account we're talking about and how to switch to PSB account later.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
There is a currency pair dollar-ruble on the trading account and it is written as USDRUR ( RUR, not RUB!!! ). In the tester window it is RUB. Perhaps, it does not allow the tester to work?
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Yes, it is so. Try to do it inAndy's way:
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Questions from beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Andy, 2019.07.08 11:00To update version go to MQ demo account, and to select RUR just go to terminal from MQ demo account, open tester, then go to PSB account and there will be RUR currency.
Hello! How to calculate the amount of loss POSITION - IN POINTS including spread, swap, etc.
S.S. CONFUSED BY THE FORMULAS!
Hello! How to calculate the amount of loss POSITION - IN POINTS including spread, swap, etc.
S.S. CONFUSED BY THE FORMULAS!
1. Highlight a position
2. Then simple maths: position has an opening price and current price - so you can calculate the profit of the position. Profits divide by Points() for the position symbol - we get points (what is points: on any chart in the terminal switch on the tool "Crosshair" and move the mouse).
I'm not that strong in Metatrader 5, so PLEASE explain step by step how to do it all. I just don't understand which MQ demo account we're talking about and how to switch to a PSB account afterwards.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Open demo: File-Open account-MetaQuotes-DemoGo to: File-Connect to trading account-Select account
I'm not that strong in Metatrader 5, so PLEASE explain step by step how to do it all. I just don't understand which MQ demo account we are talking about and how to switch to PSB account afterwards.
Sincerely, Vladimir.
Thank you very much to everyone who responded to my question!
I just had another conversation with my forex dealer "PSB-Forex" and finally figured out what the problem is, namely why the strategy tester does not work on a ruble account. The problem is that forex dealer PSB-Forex does not provide its clients with such trading instrument as USD/RUB currency pair.
Regards to everyone, Vladimir.