Public discussion of the formula for calculating the cost of resources in the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 13
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Two questions:
1. is it possible to move the history to other agents' folder or to another drive now (keeping the names of the brokers of course)?
I just want to move the agents to another disk, so I'm thinking of transferring the history manually or re-downloading everything...
Yes, it can.
And you have to migrate first, and then uninstall the agents at the old location and install them at the new location. When uninstalling agents from MetaTrader 5 Agents Manager, the directory (e.g. Tester\Agent-0.0.0.0-20000) of an agent is completely removed.
2. I remember there was an idea to enable auto update builds for metatester[64].exe files located in separate directories.
Is this already available?
When agent is running in terminal directory, it is automatically updated along with the terminal. When agent stands apart from terminal, but terminal connects to this remote agent to distribute tasks, then terminal automatically updates agent.
Now we have to finish updating agents that work only with MQL5 Cloud Network. This will work in the next builds.
You should only count the size of the /Bases subdirectories, not the root of the whole project.
For example, I have one agent with 53 Mb in Bases and 920 Mb in /Logs. The agents, of course, wipe the logs for themselves, leaving the last N days for analysis.
Cloud agents already work in very lean modes, freeing up resources, wiping logs and deleting unused data. One of the goals of agents is not to hurt owners and not to litter. In the coming builds we will still improve the cleaning up after themselves.
Thanks a lot, LOG really does take up a lot of space.
I have a lot of space on my 8 cores.
I got about a gigabyte on 8 cores
---
I can give a command
...tester>del *.log /s
and estimate the volume again!
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Is it possible in the long term to do a complete elimination of logs ?
Is it possible to do full logging exclusion in the future ?
In the current build we were writing unnecessary logs, this will be fixed.
We will also apply a more aggressive log cleanup mechanism when working in the cloud (currently the agent keeps logs for a few days).
In the current build we were writing unnecessary logs, this will be fixed.
We will also apply a more aggressive log sweeping mechanism when working in the cloud (now the agent stores logs for a few days).
I meant OPTIONAL FULL disabling of logs - not just as a disk space saver
But also as an increase in testing speed
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at the end of the day, if I put agents in the cloud - why do I need logs ?
it would be nice to have an option to disable logging on agents
usually the logs are up to date at the time of debugging
How is the PR counted???
It was 90-110 before the launch of the cloud, then
last week it was stable at 40-60.
Now
Intel Core2 Duo E8400 @3.00GHz, 2047 MB, PR155
Intel Core2 Duo E8400 @3.00GHz, 2047 MB, PR128
How does PR count???
The PR has now been redesigned to be more stable, but it will no longer be shown in the terminal interface.
The PR will only be accounted for when working in the cloud and on the website.
When you brag about the number of cores, you get a queue, but when you put a number, you get scared. Put a number on it, gentlemen.
:-) now 34
:-) now 34
for 2 cents an hour per core ?
0.02×24×30×34≈ $490 per month