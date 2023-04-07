Public discussion of the formula for calculating the cost of resources in the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 43
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Hi!
Who can tell me, based on these figures, how much"money earned" should be?
Hi!
Who can tell me, based on these figures, how much"money earned" should be?
I see. Then you think this is the right rate? I provide two screenshots.
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The top one shows that the rental was over 11 hours. And in those 11 hours, only 0.12 credits were earned?
Or then who can tell me how much one credit equals in "money"?
It's not about wealth, it's about understanding what's going on !
... how much"earned money" should there be?
It all depends on the workload of your agents specifically (tasks are automatically allocated by the cloud).
You can use this page to estimate the maximum possible profit (with all agents working 24/7):
1 hour = 0.06 credits,
1 month = 43,2 credits.
Or then who can tell me how much one credit equals in "money"?
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Public Discussion of Resource Pricing Formula in MQL5 Cloud Network
fyords, 2014.05.23 10:14
It all depends on the load of your agents specifically (tasks are allocated automatically by the cloud).
You can use this page to estimate the maximum possible profit (with all agents working 24/7):
1 hour = 0.06 credits,
1 month = 43.2 credits.
I see your point.
But then there is a clear discrepancy with the credits and money)))
Based on your formulae, 1 hour = 0.06 credits, we obtain mathematically $0.06 * 11 hours = $0.66
I only got $0.11.
Where is the logic?
I see your point.
But then there is a clear discrepancy with credits and money))
Based on your formula,1 hour = 0.06 credits, we mathematically get $0.06*11 hours = $0.66
I only got $0.11.
Where is the logic?
It's not that I don't "take it into account", it's just not written about it. I have looked through this forum from the beginning, so as not to bog you down with repeated questions, but there are no formulas for calculations.
So believing you, I realized that something is wrong here!
And if there is such a big discrepancy, where should I write and show it? I was blocked from the beginning. Maybe that wasn't taken into account when blocking the account?
If I figured it out on my own, I wouldn't be writing here.
You see the nonsense yourself, don't you?
I see your point.
But then there is a clear discrepancy with credits and money))
Based on your formula,1 hour = 0.06 credits, we mathematically get $0.06*11 hours = $0.66
I only got $0.11.
Where is the logic?
And the logic is probably that my calculations are based on all agents working at the same time.
And in the agent manager you write (probably) the total working time of all agents.
I.e. if$0,66/6=$0,11, it means that you have only one agent at a time. IMHO.
Thanks )))
I won't bother with that question.