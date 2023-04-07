Public discussion of the formula for calculating the cost of resources in the MQL5 Cloud Network - page 19
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To activate them, enable the use of cloud testing agents in the context menu:
Then start the process of optimising your trading strategy.
And I have all this enabled, it tries to connect to agents, but they are constantly hanging in busy state, and optimisation only goes on my cores. I've tried it from different computers, but it doesn't work.
And I have it all enabled, trying to connect to agents, but they keep hanging in busy state, and optimizing only on my cores. Tried it from different computers, it doesn't work.
I checked - I have the same state too, but after a minute one of the servers responded:
Checked the logs of one of the cloud servers - it's 100% busy with tasks. Apparently, there are just not enough free agents.
Renat:
Checked the logs of one of the cloud servers - it is 100% busy with tasks. Apparently, there just aren't enough agents available.
I don't know, apparently my agents have been resting all day.
CPU load is 20% at the most, this is with all cores allowed to be loaded without exception.
Maybe something is wrong on the servers, since before the weekend the testing was more active according to my impressions?
Do you know how to use this thing correctly (MQL5 Cloud Network)? Do I have to register somewhere?
1. Mostly Vista is busy sometimes failed. Sometimes, when it slips, it returns an error like can not initialize Expert Advisor - even though Expert Advisor is optimized locally.
2. However, when optimization on local processors slips, it immediately stops, i.e. local EA stops to calculate and Cloud does not calculate. In addition, some red values appear.
What to do?
Do you know how to use this thing correctly (MQL5 Cloud Network)? Do I have to register somewhere?
1. Mostly Vista is busy sometimes failed. Sometimes, when it slips, it returns an error like can not initialize Expert Advisor - even though Expert Advisor is optimized locally.
2. However, when optimization on local processors slips, it immediately stops, i.e. local EA stops to calculate and Cloud does not calculate. In addition, some red values are obtained.
What to do?
Maybe you have a problem with your connection? Is there a download clogging up the channel? Hence the errors and the red colour.
The channel is normal, there are no problems with connection, moreover, there are no problems when I connect to remote machines in the office, there is an error only on MQL5 Cloud.
At the moment the cloud testing is free, but the statistics of resource usage is being kept. Perhaps, at maximum load the priority is given to the participants who provide their resources to the cloud. Something Renat said about offering bonuses to such participants.
Started optimization, everything went fine (cloud started with some delay, 1-2 min)
Cloud testing is now free, but statistics on resource use are kept. Perhaps at maximum utilisation, priority is given to participants who contribute their resources to the cloud. Something Renat said about giving bonuses to such participants.
Started optimization, everything went fine (cloud started with some delay, 1-2 min)
and red parameters again