Questions from a "dummy" - page 89

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tol64:

I also use a flag to disable some prints that are directly used in debugging. By the way, here's a question:

Is it quicker to check the status of a flag than to call Print()? That is, does it make sense to disable printers during optimization?

Yes, Print() is faster, Print() is quite slow and is nowhere near as fast as retrieving flags and the log will not get clogged.
 
Urain:
In the tester, graph objects are not supported at all (at least for now), neither in visual nor in visionless mode.

fwa

How is it not supported when I can see it with my own eyes?)

Label objects display information just fine, with any colour, size and font name.

And so does OBJ_ARROW.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Типы объектов
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Типы объектов
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Типы объектов - Документация по MQL5
 
Expert:

fwa

How is it not supported when I can see it with my own eyes?)

Label objects display information just fine, with any colour, size and font name.

And so does OBJ_ARROW.

oops, so it's on now, can't keep track of everything, everything changes so fast.
 
Urain:
Oops, so it's on now, can't keep track of everything, things change so fast.

OK, that's taken care of.)

What about 4203???

Why are objects created without obstacles, but figuring out the type of object causes an error?

 
ilovebtc:

Question number 1. On Windows 7 64 bit I installed tester 527 build, when I close the program in task manager the process with the same name disappears too, it comes out tester does not perform its tasks in silent mode. How can I fix it?

Question number 2. When you boot the operating system, the tester does not restart, the only way for himself found a direct hands put the program to autostart, which is not convenient, because at startup pops up a window with the program, I would like to silent mode of operation

Question number 3. On what principle distributes tasks, work computer with a 4-core and not ahti internet, does a lot more tasks than at home too, 4-core (but several times more productive) does tasks less, and then just stands. I read that people's testers are pumping out gigabytes of stories. Where can this be viewed, where does it pump.

Question number 4. Does everyone has a problem with sending an sms with a code. This is the third time I try to get the sms, it always comes out with trabble.

Thanks in advance for the answers.

1-2. Have you created agents (Services tab)? Once created, they start automatically on behalf of the system, are visible in Task Manager on the Services tab and on the Processes tab (if all users are allowed to show processes). However, sometimes they stop on their own.

2. By tester here do you mean Metatester 5 Agents Manager ? (The service and agent manager names are the same in the process list!) It does not need to be in memory for agents to work.

 

Sorry to repeat myself, but I've been browsing the mql4 and mql5 forums for days now and I can't find anything.

Question: How can I upload my history from MT4 to MT5? In the tester and in the trading terminal...

Please help, because all my work on my Expert Advisor has become...

 

Can instances of a class be declared as an array?

For example, I'm trying to do this:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CLASS_SOMETHING_VALUE                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class Something_Value
  {
private:
   int               var1;
   int               var2;
   //---
public:
   void Init(int aVar1,int aVar2)
     {
      var1=aVar1;
      var2=aVar2;
     }
   bool              GetValue(double  &aValue);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ARRAY_OBJECTS                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Something_Value Objects[6][3];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   Initilization_Objects_Class();
  }
//---
void Initilization_Objects_Class()
  {
   for(int i=5; i>=0; i--)
     {
      for(int j=2; j>=0; j--)
        {
         Something_Value Objects[i][j].Init(i,j);
        }
     }
  }

When compiling, I get messages like this:

 
tol64:

Can instances of a class be declared as an array?

You can, but you don't have a declaration in your code.
 
sergeev:
you can. but you don't have a declaration in your code. you just use it.

I thought I declared an array of class instances like this:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ARRAY_OBJECTS                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Something_Value Objects[6][3];
How to do it right?
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Переменные - Документация по MQL5
 
tol64:

I thought I declared an array of class instances like this:


but why write the type a second time?
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