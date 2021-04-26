Questions from a "dummy" - page 89
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I also use a flag to disable some prints that are directly used in debugging. By the way, here's a question:
Is it quicker to check the status of a flag than to call Print()? That is, does it make sense to disable printers during optimization?
In the tester, graph objects are not supported at all (at least for now), neither in visual nor in visionless mode.
fwa
How is it not supported when I can see it with my own eyes?)
Label objects display information just fine, with any colour, size and font name.
And so does OBJ_ARROW.
fwa
How is it not supported when I can see it with my own eyes?)
Label objects display information just fine, with any colour, size and font name.
And so does OBJ_ARROW.
Oops, so it's on now, can't keep track of everything, things change so fast.
OK, that's taken care of.)
What about 4203???
Why are objects created without obstacles, but figuring out the type of object causes an error?
Question number 1. On Windows 7 64 bit I installed tester 527 build, when I close the program in task manager the process with the same name disappears too, it comes out tester does not perform its tasks in silent mode. How can I fix it?
Question number 2. When you boot the operating system, the tester does not restart, the only way for himself found a direct hands put the program to autostart, which is not convenient, because at startup pops up a window with the program, I would like to silent mode of operation
Question number 3. On what principle distributes tasks, work computer with a 4-core and not ahti internet, does a lot more tasks than at home too, 4-core (but several times more productive) does tasks less, and then just stands. I read that people's testers are pumping out gigabytes of stories. Where can this be viewed, where does it pump.
Question number 4. Does everyone has a problem with sending an sms with a code. This is the third time I try to get the sms, it always comes out with trabble.
Thanks in advance for the answers.
1-2. Have you created agents (Services tab)? Once created, they start automatically on behalf of the system, are visible in Task Manager on the Services tab and on the Processes tab (if all users are allowed to show processes). However, sometimes they stop on their own.
2. By tester here do you mean Metatester 5 Agents Manager ? (The service and agent manager names are the same in the process list!) It does not need to be in memory for agents to work.
Sorry to repeat myself, but I've been browsing the mql4 and mql5 forums for days now and I can't find anything.
Question: How can I upload my history from MT4 to MT5? In the tester and in the trading terminal...
Please help, because all my work on my Expert Advisor has become...
Can instances of a class be declared as an array?
For example, I'm trying to do this:
When compiling, I get messages like this:
Can instances of a class be declared as an array?
you can. but you don't have a declaration in your code. you just use it.
I thought I declared an array of class instances like this:How to do it right?
I thought I declared an array of class instances like this: