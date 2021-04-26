Questions from a "dummy" - page 184
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Good afternoon! You know, I have a forte counter written in my software, from zero to... There are prints in the for counter, including Print ( i ). Anyway, I've turned the program on several times, the prints are written all the time from 63 to 143. Is this normal? I mean, it's not from zero? It has no time? But why strictly from 63?
Yes, that's what I understood.
Thank you! Where is this log file? The question isn't really important, though.
IE 6. Just can't figure out how MT5 is connected to IE.
Need to upgrade IE6.
It is used in Market visualisation.
Please explain why it takes 4 bytes:
From such a thing, I expect to get a sequence of bits without gaps, but I get some wonders.
Just in case: What is the purpose of this? It's to form a code number from several elements.
Please explain why it takes 4 bytes:
how many bytes do you expect to get from that thing?
19 bits -> fits in 3 bytes.
Even if there's some sort of alignment there, it's 20 bytes, would fit into 3 bytes. I don't understand what's going on ...