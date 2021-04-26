Questions from a "dummy" - page 179
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Next...
Get an error code, reset it, output it.
Agree that the sequence should be different.
It's yours.
It's mine.
No, I store the value in the Error variable and let it reset!
Yes, and yours is shorter! Thank you.
But I would add a check greater than 0, so as not to output unnecessarily.
But it has to write these prints into the magazine, doesn't it! I've never had a problem with prints on four. Here they are written occasionally, not in every programme. I can't see if I'm an idiot, but I can't see the error! It's just the prints!