Questions from a "dummy" - page 178
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Good evening! I'm trying to open five orders - I'm actually learning the peculiarities of the fifth terminal. Well, it's been 40 minutes, I can't see the print message log! If you can, please take a look at it.
There's half of it lost...
What's that?
swears... 'i' - expression has no effect ordered.mq5 36 27
It's working and that's fine. I don't always see the prints, and it's not very convenient, because it's so good to pull variables in them when debugging!
Option 1
Variant 2
You missed the starting values altogether.
I also recommend doing a Code Alignment Styler to improve readability.