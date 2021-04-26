Questions from a "dummy" - page 173
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Good evening! I'm writing a function, and it creates a graphic object, but it sticks it right in the corner, despite the coordinates I've set. Please take a look at it, if you can!
OBJ_LABEL
Text label object.
The position is set with theOBJPROP_XDISTANCE andOBJPROP_YDISTANCE properties.
Good afternoon.
Could you please tell me how to remove "transaction history" from the chart?
Thanks in advance.
в
Good afternoon.
Could you please tell me how to remove "transaction history" from the chart?
Thanks in advance.
Search the chart for objects named Arrow and Trendline. Then delete them.
Looked already, here is the whole list of objects, I thought maybe "5" had something special, I didn't think of anything myself yes..... and there is nothing to do,
clicked dead, it's not the mouse's fault, surely there must be an option?
Looked already, here is the whole list of objects, I thought maybe "5" had something special, I didn't think of anything myself yes..... and there is nothing to do,
clicked dead, it's not the mouse's fault, surely there must be an option?
Спасибо , помогло!!!fyords:
In the"List of objects" window, press the "All" button, maybe the others will show up.
Can you tell me?
I have the same indicator showing market entry points in different DCs in different places.
I do not know how to use it, I have to use a different brokerage company or I just have a bad hand?
Can you tell me?
I have the same indicator showing market entry points in different DCs in different places.
I do not know if it is correct or if I have a wrong hand?
Often there is a difference in time across the DCs. Maybe that's the problem...