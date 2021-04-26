Questions from a "dummy" - page 172

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TheXpert:

Just checked in VS2010 :) it works.

It gives out sizeof == 1.

Yes, it's working, thanks again.

 

Karlson  , а в какой строке набирать команду , в командной строке (в стандарте Винды) забит пользователь?

Karlson:


terminal uses a different folder.

Run it with the /portable switch, then it will use its own folder.

D:\.....\terminal.exe /portable

 
Vin22:

 
MetaDriver:
Thanks, gives an error "the path is wrong" tried with a space, without, the result is the same
Files:
5mk.jpg  198 kb
 
Vin22:

Files:
8vq.jpg  198 kb
 
Vin22:

Remove the inverted commas:

http://screencast.com/t/Gy2rvvTX73

08.09.2012-07.59.06 - karlson2007's library
08.09.2012-07.59.06 - karlson2007's library
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Karlson:

Remove the inverted commas:

http://screencast.com/t/Gy2rvvTX73

Since it has spaces in the path, the quotes are still needed, but a little wrong.

Vin22, try this: "C:/Program Files/bla-bla-bla-bla/terminal.exe" /portable

 
Both with and without whitespace , in one case it requested admin access but still no indicators, m.....da, egg in the duck ))))))
 

You just don't know how to cook ))))

The /portable key gives access to the indicators folder where the terminal is installed.

Otherwise it is in C:\Users\ or C:\Documents and Settings\.

Type /portable in the forum search box and you will get several results with explanations.

There seems to be another issue with UAC - User Account Control - search the forum.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/search#!keyword=/portable

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3896/71601#comment_71601

 
Good evening! I'm writing a function and it creates a graphical object, but it sticks it right in the corner, regardless of the coordinates. Please take a look at it, if you can! 
void objectCreate(string Name, int a_x, int a_y, string a_text = "_", int a_fontsize = 60, string a_fontname = "Arial", color a_color = -1) {
   if (a_fontsize == 60) a_fontsize = 3 * FontSize;
   ObjectCreate(0,Name, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);//Создает объект  "Текстовая метка"   
   ObjectSetInteger(0,Name, OBJPROP_CORNER, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER);//Задает Угол графика для привязки графического объекта,
                                                                //Центр координат в левом верхнем углу графика

   ObjectSetInteger(0,Name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,a_x);//Дистанция в пикселях по оси X от угла привязки

   ObjectSetInteger(0,Name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,a_y);//Дистанция в пикселях по оси Y от угла привязки
   
   ObjectSetInteger(0,Name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,a_fontsize);// Размер шрифта
   
   ObjectSetString(0,Name,OBJPROP_TEXT,a_text);//Задает Имя объекта

   ObjectSetInteger(0,Name,OBJPROP_COLOR,a_color);
   

}
Взгляни на рынок через готовые классы
Взгляни на рынок через готовые классы
  • 2010.10.26
  • Dmitriy Skub
  • www.mql5.com
Не секрет, что большую часть информации об окружающем мире человек получает при помощи зрения. Справедливо это и в такой области как трейдинг. Новая платформа MetaTrader 5 и язык MQL5 открывают новые возможности для представления визуальной информации трейдеру. В данной статье предлагается универсальная и расширяемая система классов, которая берет на себя всю черновую работу по организации вывода произвольной текстовой информации.
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