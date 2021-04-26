Questions from a "dummy" - page 172
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Just checked in VS2010 :) it works.
It gives out sizeof == 1.
Yes, it's working, thanks again.
Karlson , а в какой строке набирать команду , в командной строке (в стандарте Винды) забит пользователь?Karlson:
terminal uses a different folder.
Run it with the /portable switch, then it will use its own folder.
D:\.....\terminal.exe /portable
Thanks, gives an error "the path is wrong" tried with a space, without, the result is the same
Remove the inverted commas:
http://screencast.com/t/Gy2rvvTX73
Remove the inverted commas:
http://screencast.com/t/Gy2rvvTX73
Since it has spaces in the path, the quotes are still needed, but a little wrong.
Vin22, try this: "C:/Program Files/bla-bla-bla-bla/terminal.exe" /portable
You just don't know how to cook ))))
The /portable key gives access to the indicators folder where the terminal is installed.
Otherwise it is in C:\Users\ or C:\Documents and Settings\.
Type /portable in the forum search box and you will get several results with explanations.
There seems to be another issue with UAC - User Account Control - search the forum.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/search#!keyword=/portable
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3896/71601#comment_71601