Rules under Work - page 18
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Yedelkin:
Да я Вашу позицию понял, - и по поводу абсурдности, и по поводу реальной статистики судейских ошибок. О чём и сообщил выше. Ваше право (милость?) - иметь такую позицию. Даже если это право может оказаться абсурдным в Вашей системе координат. :)
Interestingly enough, what is my position? Why don't you pay attention to specific facts and arguments? Tell that guy who's been locked up for so 22 years about these statistics, or shall we discuss your right to walk on a minefield?
Right to nothing. I have a right to have my opinion, but that opinion makes no one warm or cold, isn't it absurd to talk about a right in this case? I have the right to sit quietly in the corner and keep quiet - cool! Cool right. Is it a right?
Would you like me to decipher your phrase "everyone has the right to have their own opinion"? Translated into plain language, it means "I think only my own opinion is right and I don't care about your opinion or even supported by arguments". It's not so much that it applies to you personally, but in general, the phrase "you are entitled to your opinion" is very common on the internet and its meaning is this. But as if graciously granted the right to something.
Well, that's probably an option too. To switch the conversation to RIGHT, to the problems with Somali pirates or to the difficulties of breeding rabbits in the polar regions.
The main thing is not to answer on the merits and give out failures.
Not a single customer wrote in the thread that he needs a tick, but it does not bother me, as well as the fact that most programmers who write
... reported that they write open source code and have seen this checkmark in their graves.
And most importantly some strange problems with specificity. As soon as you ask "How many times two is two",
they either "look above" even though there's nothing above, or they fail by right. But not the answer.
Interestingly enough, what is my position? Why don't you pay attention to specific facts and arguments? Tell that guy who's been locked up for so 22 years about these statistics, or shall we discuss your right to walk on a minefield?
Right to nothing. I have a right to have my opinion, but only that opinion makes no one warm or cold, isn't it absurd to talk about a right in this case? I have the right to sit quietly in the corner and keep quiet - cool! Cool right. Is it a right?
Would you like me to decipher your phrase "everyone has the right to have their own opinion"? Translated into plain language, it means "I think only my own opinion is right and I don't care about your opinion or even supported by arguments". It's not so much that it applies to you personally, but in general, the phrase "you are entitled to your opinion" is very common on the internet and its meaning is this. But it's as if you're mercifully entitled to something.
What's the argument about? :) Here you have questioned my statement: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3345/page13#comment_51834 . Well, your right - no one forbids you to express your own opinion.
Here I suggested you to reflect, not to impose anything on me: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3345/page16#comment_51901 . You had a right to ignore it or follow my advice. The results of your reflections showed that we differ in our understanding of certain terms and notions. Well, you are right - you are not forbidden to understand these terms as they are at the moment.
So here I summed up and gently hinted that the argument smoothly comes to its logical (in the commonly accepted context) conclusion: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3345/page17#comment_51984 , because a disagreement about certain terms and concepts creates a pointless argument "about nothing".
You heard me, you disagreed, you laid out your set of arguments. Now you ask why I "don't pay attention" to them. The answer is: because: 1) I don't consider them to have any weight [one word "zombification" would be understandable:)]; 2) I don't consider it necessary to multiply several new pages "about nothing". That said, I believe it's your right to have the position you've laid out. Even if that right has turned out to be absurd in your frame of reference. :)
Take my word for it, it's hard to communicate with an opponent who doesn't follow the development of the topic. With this approach, he always has phrases like "the main thing is not to answer on the merits", "handing out failures" and "there's nothing above them either".
This is probably one of the most "unimportant" threads on the 5th forum.
I don't agree. When I get an opportunity, I'll buy your EA, see how it's made, learn!
It's like in the joke.
Raskolnikov, why did you kill your grandmother for a ruble?
What for? One granny for a ruble, ten grannies for a dime.
It's just a dime for all of them. And practice for ages. ))
Take your word for it, it's hard to communicate with an opponent who doesn't follow the development of the subject. With such an approach he always has in stock phrases like "the main thing is not to answer on the merits", "handing out failures" and "there's nothing above them either".
And here I agree! If you don't understand the subject, what's the point? What's the point... But you've got to flub someone, you've got to flub someone, you've got to flub someone. Come on, I don't like bickering...
Yedelkin: I agree with you.Thank you, by the way, for your dispassionate approach to the subject.
Gea
No offence))
And here I agree! If you don't understand the subject, what's the point? What's the point... But you've got to flub someone, you've got to flub someone, you've got to flub someone. Come on, I don't like bickering...
Yedelkin: I agree with you.
You guys are really good. I'm happy to concede defeat. Brilliant argumentation, in-depth knowledge of the subject, brilliant logic
leaving your opponents no chance. Years of practical training could not be overlooked. The broadest base of arguments
with facts and examples, which put the final nail in the coffin of your naive opponents. Congratulations on your victory. I guess tomorrow the entire lineup
of MetaQuotes Software Corp. will be working overtime to give us a tick on Sunday. Thank you, thank you from the entire
the army of hundreds of customers. Well, now we're getting somewhere.
Gea
No offence))
None taken, Alexey, no offence. I'd like to take this opportunity to ask you about your creative plans. After this brilliant victory,
should we be resting on our laurels? Isn't it time to think about the next tick? There are so many ticks ahead.
I don't know about the law, but damn it, why don't you claim the right to the word "tick" first?
And if you can get the rights to the word "job," which, by the way, is right up there...
But you should probably check with your comrade, the leading legal expert Yedelkin...