Rules under Work - page 13
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By the way, those bought from the marketplace will update for free when the minor(after the point) version is changed.
To properly understand the answer to this question, you need to know the basics of private (civil) law. Interesting has already pointed out the key words. I can add the key phrase "exclusive rights". Unfortunately, these concepts cannot be explained in two words.
...And the market cannot reconcile anyone in this matter because the institute of copyright and related rights is outside the market.
The market has long ago reconciled everybody. Both for those who place orders and those who perform through "Jobs" service and those who deal directly.
Yes, I forgot, there are freeloaders on the side of clients and wise guys who want to bend the market for themselves on the side of performers.
It does not mean I do not want performers to earn enough. But nothing depends on my view or yours.
and that's good.
The market has long since reconciled everyone.
Everyone has a right to be wrong. The reason is stated earlier.
Every Ivan Susanin has the right to be wrong, every engineer has the right to be wrong, every sniper has the right to miss, every pilot or driver has the right to crash, every salesman has the right to overcharge his customer, every electrician has the right to measure voltage, every trader has the right to be colmargin. Somehow the right to be wrong seems absurd.
Everyone has the right to be wrong. The reason is stated earlier.
That is, there are no established market prices for mql programming services one way or another. No one orders, pays or performs anything.
Hundreds of people are frozen in a stupor until the issue of unclear rights on unclear things is resolved. And only a bot generates virtual orders and their fulfillment in the service "work".
What is the problem of recognizing the obvious?
That is, there are no established market prices for mql programming services one way or another. No one orders, pays or performs anything.
Hundreds of people are frozen in a stupor until the issue of unclear rights on unclear things is resolved. And only a bot generates virtual orders and their execution in the service "work".
What is the problem with admitting the obvious?
It is not about whether there are or not orders in the service, but about how technically complicated they are. It is also about how copyright protected the rights of all participants.
Regarding the problem. No problem, I admit the obvious - at the moment in the service of work there are no really "grand" projects, and apparently will not be soon (at least at this price limit). The situation could change if at least the customer will be able to sell their strategies (with full transfer of all rights or with limited rights) and the contractor will have the opportunity not to provide the source code.
PS
In any case, I personally believe that the current state of affairs allows us to implement really worthwhile projects only through the "SHOP" and available now functionality of the "Jobs" service will allow either perform simple and routine work or will be used jointly with SHOP.
Read the whole thread. It doesn't make any sense. Do I hand over the source or don't I? That's the question. What's so valuable that the executor can pass on the source code to the customer? Your template? Your library? And what does the client need it for? For further expansion? So he in 70% of cases will ask to use the same developer again, because, as everyone knows, making structural changes in someone else's code will agree to few programmers (it is safer and faster to rewrite the code again). If every 30th customer can figure out how to use a template and executor's library, then it is just great. And who else besides the customer needs the executor's source code? Another programmer? What for? Everyone knows that each programmer uses his or her own developments. And if these developments need to be extended, there is a forum and codebase for advice and ideas.
It's not about whether or not there are orders in the service, it's about how technically complex they are. It's also about how copyright-protected the rights of all involved are.
As for the problem. No problem, I admit the obvious - at the moment in the service of work there are no really "grand" projects, and apparently will not be soon (at least at this price limit). The situation could change if at least the customer will be able to sell their strategies (with full transfer of all rights or with limited rights) and the contractor will have the opportunity not to provide the source code.
PS
In any case, I personally believe that the current state of affairs allows us to implement truly worthwhile projects only through the "SHOP" and the current functionality of the service "Work" will either perform simple and routine work or will be used in conjunction with the SHOP.
I do not mean the shop. I ordered an indicator per my requirements from the developer Petrov. Paid.
Executor fulfilled and handed over. What rights and rights to what Petrov transfers to Ivanov together with the indicator. The code is open.
Ivanov considers his requirements to be very good he can only rely on the good faith of Petrov. To get the rights to "buy cheap, sell expensive"
he'll never be able to. Petrov wrote light quality code. The indicator meets the complex requirements and doesn't consume resources.
But this was Petrov's responsibility. What copyright is he passing on to Ivanov?
About the low price. No unions or tacit agreements will change anything. But if next week
10 times as many customers next week, the price will naturally go up.
Ten quid isn't much. But why would it occur to you to hold a ten-dollar bill in a shop and say that the prices of chicken and potatoes are too high?
Justify to the shop that potatoes grow in the ground and for ten bucks you have the right to buy at least 12 tons.
But the shop is silent, the prices are market prices and non-market. They are market prices everywhere.
You have to live up to current conditions or plant your own potatoes.
You can not try to fit in and not plant potatoes. You can start a fuss about closed code and copyright
And according to you, you could also ask for a hothouse where these potatoes are grown.))
One thing is an indicator that can be written in a single module, and another thing is five or ten of your own libraries that somehow have to be used. For example, getting information on poses + maintenance, control opening-closing, various trawls, MM, etc.. And that's while you'll often only have to change the signal one.
Do you want to give away all the modules?