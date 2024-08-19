MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 14
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From the next build, more detailed statistics (IP + PR) of cloud agents' work will be visible in their own profiles.
Soon we will get to the financial part as well.
Bild 479.
After unchecking "Allow public use" the agent continues to work for the network.
Waited for about 30 minutes, then restarted the service - helped.
Bild 479.
After unchecking the "Allow public use" box, the agent continues to work for the network.
I waited for about 30 minutes, then restarted the service - it helped.
There is this.
Agents loaded at the time of unchecking 0 don't seem to be working anymore.
And those that are "loaded" continue to flail around until apparently no more jobs come in. Then they stop, but this can go on for a very long time.
From the next build, more detailed statistics (IP + PR) of cloud agents will be visible in their own profiles.
We'll get to the financial part soon.
Renat, there is a suggestion!
Make a more flexible job schedule
namely for each core separately!
( for those who are interested it is a buy entry :-) on the trading system by the FLOTE from the calculated level )
Why and why this is necessary! For example, most machines do something during the day, and usually stubbornly and stupidly idle at night.
There is no possibility to load ALL cores during daytime on a running machine! At night, it's no problem to load ALL cores at once according to the schedule.
now i have to just turn some cores off! and they are not turned on at night! even if resources allow it
I have given in the pool now more than 40 cores, but unfortunately only part of it works, simply because I can not adjust the schedule for each core separately!
For example, during daytime I would give less than half of it, but at night I would give it all!
moreover - if it were possible to manage the performance - on a scale from 1% - 100% - it would be even betterthat core wouldn't consume any resources, but if it was possible to regulate the load
Let's assume a software process would be limited by CPU time consumption,
then more cores could be enabled during the day! By setting resource consumption to a minimum!
YuraZ:
Renat, a suggestion!
Make task schedules more flexible
But for each kernel separately!
There is the following option to solve this problem:
1. Install several cloud agent managers in different folders on one computer
2. Allow all of these managers to share history and necessary data (ideally provide a special directory where all managers will dump data).
PS
But if developers within one manager implement possibility to manage separate cores, it would be just great.
There is the following solution to this problem:
1. Install several cloud agent managers in different folders on the same computer
2. Allow all these managers to exchange history and necessary data (ideally, provide a special directory where all managers will dump data).
PS
But, if the developers implement the possibility to manage individual cores within one manager, it would be great.
Of course it would be better to do it within one manager!
Thanks for the idea ...
This is necessary to install on each machine as many times as there are cores,
The problem is that my machines are scattered over large areas friends, acquaintances, relatives
, to manage such a variant for each core will take a long time!
In general, it would be nice to be able to manage your cores from one manager!
Cores can be registered in one place, and MY cores can be located anywhere in the world!
kernel manager - please think about it!
I mean schedule start stop , maybe forced update , etc...
There would be no need to get to the machine, to set up kernels there.
I mean RDP, or remote administering with a RADMIN type tool, or personal presence.
now on some machines i had to ask my friends to reinstall - when i updated the versions ...
update has been available recently but I understand it is not yet fully functional.
The idea with kernels is a good one, we will think about the implementation. Fortunately, agents are now automatically updated, so they no longer have to be updated manually. It may be possible to manage remote agents from a website from their profile: set priorities and uninstall.
Managing a farm from a website would be great!
Probably better than having a full-fledged local account manager
---
It is now trendy, useful, and convenient to store everything in the cloud
to manage and store your data and so on ...
and easy access from anywhere in the world...
the MICROSOFT concept - a computer for every home is coming true, Bill's dream (a computer for every home) has already come true
many have more than one computer in their home and some have more than seven members.
It is high time to say it! EVERY small town has a dedicated and powerful HOST!
And for us traders, the dream is to have at least one core on every host in the Cloud Network pool :-)
I'd probably like to start at least ( on the website )
--
timetable per kernel ! very much wanted ( not on site and not on local)
stop / start / ( on site will probably be)
different stats ( there are not enough of them yet )
--
and we would like to keep the management functions within the local machine!
on a particular machine, to manage the cores of this machine from a local manager
i.e. have more options... for the local manager as well
There is the following solution to this problem:
1. Install several cloud agent managers in different folders on the same computer
2. Allow all these managers to exchange history and necessary data (ideally, provide a special directory where all managers will dump data).
PS
But if developers realize possibility to manage separate cores within one manager it would be great.
There is a much more convenient way of solving this problem! You do not need to put several separate instalations
So simple - I wonder why it did not occur to me at once - so
let's say I want to have kernels which are needed during the day but may run at night, start at 8pm and finish the work in the morning at 8am
for example we create the folder C:\Forex\tasks
Make two files in the folder
1 MetaTesterShedulerStart.cmd - for starting overnight idle cores
the file contents , let's say you want to connect the second kernel only at night
net start MetaTester-2
2 MetaTesterShedulerStop.cmd - to stop the cores that will be needed during the day
contents of the file , let's say I need the second kernel to be connected only at night
net stop MetaTester-2
at the command line, two commands, double quotes are necessary
at 20:00 /every:M,T,W,Th,F,S,Su "c:\Forex\tasks\MetaTesterShedulerStart.cmd"
at 08:00 /every:M,T,W,Th,F,S,Su "c:\Forex\tasks\MetaTesterShedulerStop.cmd"
---
Thus, you may flexibly configure launching of required number of cores at convenient time of day
at times when cores are idle.
p.s.
The Task Scheduler service must be running!