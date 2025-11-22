Errors, bugs, questions - page 985
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Fiche. Of course, it would be better to have a button to find this feature not randomly.
Good afternoon!
And if an expiration order falls on a weekend - should the order be deleted?
Sometimes my orders are much larger than they should be, so I wonder why.
For example, my EA is trading on USDJPY H1, expiration=35. I closed the order manually today:
Assuming the time - we can assume that the order should have deleted 2013.05.06 at 13:27.
In the latest builds the position of the terminal window is not saved (not always, sometimes reset).
Such a question in the strategy tester, take and stop are closed perfectly, but in reality they are closed by ticks, which may be 5 or 10 points or even 20 points (old pips), it turns out that strategies that use the transfer of stop loss can be thrown out?
In the strategy tester, take and stop are closed perfectly, but in reality they are closed by ticks, which may be 5 or 10 points or even 20 points (old points).
ns_k:
...
Subsequently, when you disconnect the 2nd monitor, the terminal window itself is correctly transferred to the monitor that has become the primary monitor, but the secondary window is no longer available on it, only to reconnect the second monitor and manually drag and drop.
There were corrections to this behaviour. All dialogs should appear in the scope.
I would like more details: OS, what configuration of screens was -> what became, which windows are not visible and ini file of terminal in servicedesk.
There have been edits to this behaviour. All dialogs should appear in the scope.
I'd like more details: OS, what configuration of screens was -> what has become, which windows are not visible and ini file of terminal in servicedesk.
Windows XP SP2, build from 19.04.2013, 2 screens. On the second screen we place the terminal, Ctrl+T and drag and drop to make the window hang over the charts. Then drag and drop terminal to the first monitor, leave the window on the second monitor, switch off monitor, remove monitor on Windows. Terminal is displayed correctly on the main screen, but the window is kind of lagging on the second screen. Now I can't get to it any other way than to plug the second monitor back in. If you need the file, please tell me where it is.
Thank you!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
tol64, 2013.05.06 19:00
Request #740856.
So, there is some other reason why the indicator values may not be displayed, even if the buffers were filled and the OnCalculate function returned a non-zero value.
Need clarification. It says in the Help:
If since the last call of OnCalculate() price data have been changed(a deeper history has been pumped or history gaps have been filled), then the value of the input parameter prev_calculated will be set to zero by the terminal itself.
Question: Is the terminal checking the conditions, which are highlighted in red above, only for the current symbol or for all symbols, on which handles of other indicators are received ?
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Actually I have a suggestion. We should introduce a predefined variable _PrevCalculated. Then at any time (in the timer) you can understand to call OnCalculated() without waiting for the next tick. This is the simplest and most convenient option you can think of.