[VPS] How to run different EA on different accounts and pairs ?
Hi,
I have 3 accounts running 3 different EA on different pairs. On my main window on MT5 I have my 3 graphs, I drag and drop EA on each and set it up. But how can I choose which one is running only when I sync the VPS ?
I think actually my 3 EA are running on the 3 accounts.
Thanks for helping
You can't do that with MQL5 VPS.
MQL5 VPS is one trading account per server only.
You can't do that with MQL5 VPS.
MQL5 VPS is one trading account per server only.
Oh no sorry for the misunderstanding, I have subscribed to 3 different VPS. But each time I switch from an account to another, the 3 EA show under each account. So if I sync, what happen ? The 3 EA are synced ?
Oh no sorry for the misunderstanding, I have subscribed to 3 different VPS. But each time I switch from an account to another, the 3 EA show under each account. So if I sync, what happen ? The 3 EA are synced ?
Oh no, each time that you are logged into one specific account you can only synchronize the MQL5 VPS of that particular account and not the others.
You can only check the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals of MQL5 VPS servers that you are not logged into their trading account.
Oh no, each time that you are logged into one specific account you can only synchronize the MQL5 VPS of that particular account and not the others.
You can only check the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals of MQL5 VPS servers that you are not logged into their trading account.
Yes I understand this, my problem is when I sync the account I have my 3 EA synchronizing on each account ? Look, here you can see 2 EA because I removed one to test :
Yes I understand this, my problem is when I sync the account I have my 3 EA synchronizing on each account ? Look, here you can see 2 EA because I removed one to test :
When you synchronize one MQL5 VPS server attached to one trading account, you synchronize all EAs attached to any charts of that paricular account.
When you synchronize one MQL5 VPS server attached to one trading account, you synchronize all EAs attached to any charts of that paricular account.
So is it possible to have different charts depending on the account you log in ? Because for me, I have the same windows for all accounts (this is exactly why I post this on the forum)
Yes, on each trading account you can load many charts of the currency pairs you want to trade and on each one to have your specific EA with your settings.
For example I have 14 different pairs on 1 trading account with 14 EAs, one on each chart and when I synchronize with my MQL5 VPS, I synchronize all EAs and all charts together.
Yes, on each trading account you can load many charts of the currency pairs you want to trade and one each one to have your specific EA with your settings.
For example I have 14 different pairs on 1 trading account with 14 EAs, one on each chart and when I synchronize with my MQL5 VPS, I synchronize all EAs and all charts together.
Ok and if you switch to another account do you have different charts ?
If you want to have different charts on each account, you need to save different profiles, one for each trading account.
MT4/5 >> File >> ProfilesI use the same pairs in all trading accounts and I change EAs on them, by changing Templates.
If you want to have different charts on each account, you need to save different profiles, one for each trading account.
MT4/5 >> File >> ProfilesI use the same pairs in all trading account and I change EAs on them, by changing Templates.
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Hi,
I have 3 accounts running 3 different EA on different pairs. On my main window on MT5 I have my 3 graphs, I drag and drop EA on each and set it up. But how can I choose which one is running only when I sync the VPS ?
I think actually my 3 EA are running on the 3 accounts.
Thanks for helping