Errors, bugs, questions - page 983
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Congratulations to the branch on its anniversary, hello everyone!
;-)
You should ask in the English forum ;-)
Do you know (maybe someone has used it successfully), is it possible to artificially call OnCalculate() to OnTimer() ?
so call
OnCalculate
this is a normal function
so call
OnCalculate
it's a normal function
Thank you. I'll make a short example later, if I can't figure it out...
Good evening!
How can I change the template on the chart in the strategy tester to display trades? I don't like green bars on a black background very much.
Thank you!
ps. I have only one idea so far - to get the history of all deals and build a chart with the needed template and display the history on it. If that's the only option, maybe there's a ready-made code for it? Thanks again!
so call
OnCalculate
it's a normal function
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy tester
bugs, bugs, questions
tol64, 2013.05.05 13:29
I have always been working with the portal, and it has always been a pleasure to use it. A little later, I will make a short example, if I can not figure it out...
Figured it out, but unfortunately my problem(?) Not solved. It appears rarely and on weekends (when ticks don't come) when switching timeframes/symbols. The indicator series is sometimes not displayed in the Data Window Navigator or on the chart, but you can get the data programmatically. It looks like this:
//---
I thought at first that if there is no data in the subwindow and in the Data Window Navigator it means that the buffers are empty(empty_value) and check OnCalculate() may be called for refreshing. But it didn't work as the melons are in the buffers.
Is this a bug?
Manually it gets fixed quickly by switching timeframes. I would of course like to not have to explain it to the users, but solve it neatly programmatically. Has anyone encountered anything like this?
Good day!
Please add this feature or teach me how to use, if any, simultaneous compilation of ALL files opened in metaeditor
Now I have to compile libraries and the main EA file manually to "subcompile changed libraries"
Thanks!
Good day!
Please add this feature or teach me how to use, if any, simultaneous compilation of ALL files opened in metaeditor
Now I have to compile libraries and the main EA file manually to "subcompile changed libraries"
Thanks!
Ctrl+F7