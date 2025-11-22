Errors, bugs, questions - page 102
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gumgum:
Я так понял, что теперь можно поменять свой email в профиле? В поле E-mail теперь можно внести изменения, но они не сохраняются!
Not yet, but it will be available soon.
When a function is executed
error 4014(System function not allowed to be called)
What should I do? I need to calculate the deposit for 1 lot in the indicator.
When a function is executed
error 4014(System function not allowed to be called)
What should I do? I need to calculate the deposit for 1 lot in the indicator.
I can't get this message to play. Can you inform Service Desk and attach the full code to play it?
Can you please look at this indicator, does it also show the margin?
The service desk is slow to respond. It's faster here :)
Do you also have this indicator showing margin?
Trading Functions
A group of functions designed to manage trading activities.
Trading functions can be used in Expert Advisors and scripts. Trading functions can be called only if in the properties of the corresponding Expert Advisor or script the "Allow EA to trade" checkbox is enabled.
The connection is broken and only after 30-40 seconds it starts to return false.
How do I know if there is or is not a connection at the moment?
Communication is cut off, and only after 30-40 seconds starts to return false.
How do you know if there is or is not a connection at the moment?
Do you simulate a connection failure yourself? How do you simulate network interruption?
Generally, the terminal constantly checks the connection to the server and if there is no connection, it detects a loss of connection within 15-20 seconds.
How to add "undo" "redo" buttons to the toolbar menu in the µl editor
Do you simulate a disconnection yourself? How do you do this?
Generally, the terminal constantly checks the connection to the server and, if there is no connection, detects a loss of connection within 15-20 seconds.