Errors, bugs, questions - page 103
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Can you tell me how to add an "undo" "redo" button to the toolbar menu in the µl editor?
Isn't that what you mean?
Isn't that what you mean?
Yeah, thank you very much.
I looked a few times and couldn't find it... :)
The problem is that the OrderCalcMargin() function is part of the group of trading functions https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/trading:Предлагаю for now you should use the functions from the article Functions for money management in EAs to get the amount of margin required to open a position with a given volume.
Why does theSymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL) functionreturn 0?
I can't update lightfubdate and after downloading the latest installer it won't install, so I'm sitting with 306 build. :о(
SZY By the way 306 build defines best access point Access Point 4 USA (may be it will help) and asian server is not even in the list.
No update of lightfubdate and after downloading the latest installer it won't install, so I'm sitting with 306 build. :о(
SZY by the way 306 build detects the best Access Point 4 USA (maybe it will help) and asian server is not even in the list.
When did you download the installer?
Download the latest version of the installer and try again. I just checked it and it's working:
Also checked CDN server stats USA, Europe, Asia - they all work and give out hundreds of distributions daily without stopping.
When did you download the installer?
Download the latest version of the installer and try again. I just checked - everything works:
Also checked CDN server stats USA, Europe, Asia - they all work and give out hundreds of distributions daily without stopping.
I downloaded the installer for about 17 hours (forum time) today. By the way you have 64 bit version I have 32 bit system.
What's your connection speed? It looks like there are some serious connectivity issues.
Post your team results please:
should come up with something like this:The first path addresses can be erased.
Tried it again, it didn't work.
Last time went through the usa.cdn download stage then reset at the asia.cdn download stage.
Now usa.cdn asia.cdn passed and stumbled on europe.cdn.
I will try again (God loves a trinity)
What speed is your connection at? It looks like there is a serious problem with the quality of the connection.
Post your command results, please:
should come up with something like this:The first path addresses can be erased.
Sorry, what software do you need to send these commands to ?