Errors, bugs, questions - page 103

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Dmitriy2:

Can you tell me how to add an "undo" "redo" button to the toolbar menu in the µl editor?

Isn't that what you mean?

 
alexvd:

Isn't that what you mean?

Yeah, thank you very much.

I looked a few times and couldn't find it... :)

 
Rosh:
The problem is that the OrderCalcMargin() function is part of the group of trading functions https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/trading:Предлагаю for now you should use the functions from the article Functions for money management in EAs to get the amount of margin required to open a position with a given volume.
Why does theSymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL) functionreturn 0?
 
EvgeTrofi:
Why does theSymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL) functionreturn 0?
Because this function is designed for stock symbols, but on forex symbols it returns zero
 

I can't update lightfubdate and after downloading the latest installer it won't install, so I'm sitting with 306 build. :о(

SZY By the way 306 build defines best access point Access Point 4 USA (may be it will help) and asian server is not even in the list.

 
Urain:

No update of lightfubdate and after downloading the latest installer it won't install, so I'm sitting with 306 build. :о(

To force check for update, close terminal and delete LastTime line in [LiveUpdate] block of configuration file /config/terminal.ini and run terminal. Note that the file is unicode and can be edited in notepad.


SZY by the way 306 build detects the best Access Point 4 USA (maybe it will help) and asian server is not even in the list.


When did you download the installer?

Download the latest version of the installer and try again. I just checked it and it's working:

Also checked CDN server stats USA, Europe, Asia - they all work and give out hundreds of distributions daily without stopping.

 
Renat:

When did you download the installer?

Download the latest version of the installer and try again. I just checked - everything works:

Also checked CDN server stats USA, Europe, Asia - they all work and give out hundreds of distributions daily without stopping.

Downloaded the installer for about 17 hours (forum time) today. By the way you have 64 bit version i have 32 bit system.
 
Urain:
I downloaded the installer for about 17 hours (forum time) today. By the way you have 64 bit version I have 32 bit system.

What's your connection speed? It looks like there are some serious connectivity issues.

Post your team results please:

tracert europe.cdn.metaquotes.net
tracert usa.cdn.metaquotes.net
tracert asia.cdn.metaquotes.net

should come up with something like this:

С:\tracert asia.cdn.metaquotes.net

Трассировка маршрута к asia.cdn.metaquotes.net [202.64.77.59]
с максимальным числом прыжков 30:

  1    <1 мс    <1 мс    <1 мс  xxxxx
  2    12 ms    12 ms    17 ms  xxxxx
  3    14 ms    12 ms    12 ms  xxxxx
  4    14 ms    12 ms    12 ms  xxxxx
  5    98 ms    99 ms   102 ms  lnn11-ge500.501.transtelecom.net [195.66.224.212]
  6    93 ms   104 ms    97 ms  10 gigabitethernet1-1.core1.lon1.he.net [195.66.224.21]
  7   166 ms   177 ms   174 ms  10 gigabitethernet4-4.core1.nyc4.he.net [72.52.92.241]
  8   225 ms   224 ms   236 ms  10 gigabitethernet5-3.core1.lax1.he.net [72.52.92.226]
  9   235 ms   237 ms   242 ms  pacnet.10 gigabitethernet2-3.core1.lax1.he.net [216.218.223.206]
 10   327 ms   329 ms   329 ms  gi6-0-0.cr1.nrt1.asianetcom.net [202.147.61.166]
 11   389 ms   392 ms   389 ms  po2-0-1.cr3.hkg3.asianetcom.net [202.147.0.42]
 12   393 ms   398 ms   402 ms  te2-2.gw1.hkg4.asianetcom.net [202.147.16.202]
 13   460 ms   378 ms   379 ms  PNT-0079.asianetcom.net [202.147.17.94]
 14   396 ms   399 ms   396 ms  vlan155.hkg4c1.pacific.net.hk [116.92.191.1]
 15   401 ms   407 ms   399 ms  202.64.5.113
 16     *      385 ms   384 ms  v201.tmhs3501.pacific.net.hk [202.64.154.54]
 17   398 ms   404 ms   402 ms  asia.cdn.metaquotes.net [202.64.77.59]

Трассировка завершена.
The first path addresses can be erased.
 

Tried it again, it didn't work.

Last time went through the usa.cdn download stage then reset at the asia.cdn download stage.

Now usa.cdn asia.cdn passed and stumbled on europe.cdn.

I will try again (God loves a trinity)

 
Renat:

What speed is your connection at? It looks like there is a serious problem with the quality of the connection.

Post your command results, please:

should come up with something like this:

The first path addresses can be erased.

Sorry, what software do you need to send these commands to ?

tracert europe.cdn.metaquotes.net
tracert usa.cdn.metaquotes.net
tracert asia.cdn.metaquotes.net
1...96979899100101102103104105106107108109110...3193
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