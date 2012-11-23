Tester Authorization fails when starting from command line with ini file
Just for completeness, here is the tester agent log file
PS Yes, I have rebooted the PC :-)
Files:
20121123.log 1283 kb
Could you:
- try to run your script again (to reproduce error)
- create a ticket using ServiceDesk section in your profile
- attach log files of terminal, experts, tester and tester agent which terminal is unable to authorize
We will investigate your problem.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Morning all,
I've just started having a strange issue with some EA testing I'm doing.
Basically I'm developing a GA perl script to create ex5 files, compile them, create an ini file to run them, and then run them from the command line
So the terminal command line is something like this
C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5>terminal64.exe /config:C:\Users\Keith\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Experts\Evolution\gene00000ca1.ini
The ini file is this
[Common]
Login=1298063
ProxyEnable=0
ProxyType=0
ProxyAddress=192.168.0.1:3128
ProxyLogin=10
ProxyPassword=10
KeepPrivate=1
NewsEnable=1
CertInstall=1
[Charts]
ProfileLast=Euro
MaxBars=50000
PrintColor=0
SaveDeleted=1
[Experts]
AllowLiveTrading=0
AllowDllImport=0
Enabled=1
Account=0
Profile=0
[Objects]
ShowPropertiesOnCreate=0
SelectOneClick=0
MagnetSens=10
;+------------------------------------------------------------------------------
;| Run an EA and/or script on the specified chart at terminal start |
;+------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[StartUp]
;--- The EA is located in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Experts\Examples\MACD\
Expert=Evolution\gene00000004
;--- Symbol chart that will be opened at the terminal start to run the EA and/or script
Symbol=EURUSD
;--- Chart timeframe that will be opened at the terminal start to run the EA and/or script
Period=H1
;+------------------------------------------------------------------------------
;| Start testing or optimization of the specified Expert Advisor |
;+------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[Tester]
;--- The EA is located in terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Experts\Examples\MACD\
Expert=Evolution\gene00000ca1
;--- The symbol for testing/optimization
Symbol=EURUSD
;--- The timeframe for testing/optimization
Period=H1
;--- Emulated account number
Login=123456
;--- Initial deposit
Deposit=500
;--- Leverage for testing
Leverage=1:100
;--- The "All Ticks" mode
Model=0
;--- Execution of trade orders with a random delay
ExecutionMode=0
;--- Genetic optimization
Optimization=0
;--- Optimization criterion - Maximum balance value
OptimizationCriterion=0
;--- Start and end dates of the testing range
FromDate=2012.02.19
ToDate=2012.02.26
;--- Custom mode of forward testing
ForwardMode=0
;--- Start date of forward testing
ForwardDate=2011.03.01
;--- A file with a report will be saved in terminal_installation_folder
Report=Reports\gene00000ca1
;--- If the specified report already exists, it will be overwritten
ReplaceReport=1
;--- Set automatic terminal shutdown upon completion of testing/optimization
ShutdownTerminal=1
If I run the ex5 file manually from the strategy tester, it runs correctly (connects to tester as expected)
But if I run it from the ini file via the command line it cannot connect to the tester agent.
Strange thing is, this is the 6th generation that I'm running so the previous 5 generation (some 5000 tests all worked OK), seems to have stopped working this morning.
So should I just re-install MetaTrader 5 as a first check, or has anyone else seen this before?
This is the journal from the ini started run
This is the journal from the manually started run (same ea, same dates, same parameters)
Any ideas or suggestions gratefully received.
Thanks, Keith