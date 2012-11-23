Tester Authorization fails when starting from command line with ini file

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Morning all,

I've just started having a strange issue with some EA testing I'm doing.

Basically I'm developing a GA perl script to create ex5 files, compile them, create an ini file to run them, and then run them from the command line

 So the terminal command line is something like this

C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5>terminal64.exe /config:C:\Users\Keith\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Experts\Evolution\gene00000ca1.ini 

 The ini file is this

 [Common]

Login=1298063

ProxyEnable=0

ProxyType=0

ProxyAddress=192.168.0.1:3128

ProxyLogin=10

ProxyPassword=10

KeepPrivate=1

NewsEnable=1

CertInstall=1

 

[Charts]

ProfileLast=Euro

MaxBars=50000

PrintColor=0

SaveDeleted=1

 

[Experts]

AllowLiveTrading=0

AllowDllImport=0

Enabled=1

Account=0

Profile=0

 

[Objects]

ShowPropertiesOnCreate=0

SelectOneClick=0

MagnetSens=10

 

;+------------------------------------------------------------------------------

;|  Run an EA and/or script on the specified chart at terminal start            |

;+------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[StartUp]

;--- The EA is located in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Experts\Examples\MACD\

Expert=Evolution\gene00000004

;--- Symbol chart that will be opened at the terminal start to run the EA and/or script

Symbol=EURUSD

;--- Chart timeframe that will be opened at the terminal start to run the EA and/or script

Period=H1

 

;+------------------------------------------------------------------------------

;| Start testing or optimization of the specified Expert Advisor                |

;+------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[Tester]

;--- The EA is located in terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Experts\Examples\MACD\

Expert=Evolution\gene00000ca1

;--- The symbol for testing/optimization

Symbol=EURUSD

;--- The timeframe for testing/optimization

Period=H1

;--- Emulated account number

Login=123456

;--- Initial deposit

Deposit=500

;--- Leverage for testing

Leverage=1:100

;--- The "All Ticks" mode

Model=0

;--- Execution of trade orders with a random delay

ExecutionMode=0

;--- Genetic optimization

Optimization=0

;--- Optimization criterion - Maximum balance value

OptimizationCriterion=0

;--- Start and end dates of the testing range

FromDate=2012.02.19

ToDate=2012.02.26

;--- Custom mode of forward testing

ForwardMode=0

;--- Start date of forward testing

ForwardDate=2011.03.01

;--- A file with a report will be saved in terminal_installation_folder

Report=Reports\gene00000ca1

;--- If the specified report already exists, it will be overwritten

ReplaceReport=1

;--- Set automatic terminal shutdown upon completion of testing/optimization

ShutdownTerminal=1

If I run the ex5 file manually from the strategy tester, it runs correctly (connects to tester as expected)

But if I run it from the ini file via the command line it cannot connect to the tester agent.

Strange thing is, this is the 6th generation that I'm running so the previous 5 generation (some 5000 tests all worked OK), seems to have stopped working this morning.

So should I just re-install MetaTrader 5 as a first check, or has anyone else seen this before?

 This is the journal from the ini started run 

 

 This is the journal from the manually started run (same ea, same dates, same parameters)

 

 

Any ideas or suggestions gratefully received.

 

Thanks, Keith 

 

Just for completeness, here is the tester agent log file

 

PS Yes, I have rebooted the PC :-) 

Files:
20121123.log  1283 kb
 

Could you:

  1. try to run your script again (to reproduce error)
  2. create a ticket using ServiceDesk section in your profile
  3. attach log files of terminal, experts, tester and tester agent which terminal is unable to authorize
We will investigate your problem.

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