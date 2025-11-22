Errors, bugs, questions - page 481

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Can you tell me how to find out the local time of the computer from the tester? Functions like TimeLocal and TimeGMT are overlapped by the tester.

You know - it's not an idle question ;-) - You need to time the test so as not to go over the 15 minute limit.

And remember, you can not use DLL too. ;-/

 
marketeer:

Can you tell me how to find out the local time of the computer from the tester? Functions like TimeLocal and TimeGMT are overlapped by the tester.

You know - it's not an idle question ;-) - You need to time the test so as not to go over the 15 minute limit.

And remember, you can not use DLL too. ;-/


Why do you need local time for this?

First of all tester shows you testing time in milliseconds in the log, secondly, you can use function 

GetTickCount()
 
Valmars:

Right! Thank you. It slipped my mind, partly because for some reason this function is not included in the date and time group in the help.
 

Developers, how do I disable mouse-trading?

I'm sick and tired of accidentally touching the order/stop line and its change window pops up.

I have already warned Service Desk and they have ignored me,

i have already touched the order/stop line and the window to disable it has been ignored, as i have always wondered if i have already done this?

 

I've noticed in the debugger on two-dimensional arrays that indices are rearranged.

 
which index numbers are rearranged ?
 
The first dimension of the array to the second dimension. The screenshot shows it very well. For example, write to [2][1] and in the debugger the value is in element [1][2].
 
sergeev:

Developers, how do I disable mouse trading?

I'm sick and tired of accidentally touching the order/stop line and its change window pops up.

I have already contacted Service Desk and they have ignored me,

i have already touched the order/stop line and the window gets popped up when i touch it, it gets ignored, i can't tell if it's already there or not?

Hi! In Settings-Commerce-One click doesn't help?
[Deleted]  
Retsam:

I noticed that in the debugger on two-dimensional arrays you can see that the indices are rearranged.

The whole code should be provided preferably.
sergeev:

which index numbers are rearranged?

If I understand correctly, [0][1] must contain 0.1 (and apparently does), but is printed as 1. Whereas [1][0] should contain 1, but is printed as 0.1.

I assume that "columns" and "rows" were swapped during addressing at the moment of unmapping (in general addressing was broken).

 
sergeev:

I wrote back to Service Desk. They ignored it,


The application has been seen.
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