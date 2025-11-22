Errors, bugs, questions - page 481
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Can you tell me how to find out the local time of the computer from the tester? Functions like TimeLocal and TimeGMT are overlapped by the tester.
You know - it's not an idle question ;-) - You need to time the test so as not to go over the 15 minute limit.
And remember, you can not use DLL too. ;-/
Can you tell me how to find out the local time of the computer from the tester? Functions like TimeLocal and TimeGMT are overlapped by the tester.
You know - it's not an idle question ;-) - You need to time the test so as not to go over the 15 minute limit.
And remember, you can not use DLL too. ;-/
Why do you need local time for this?
First of all tester shows you testing time in milliseconds in the log, secondly, you can use function
GetTickCount()
Developers, how do I disable mouse-trading?
I'm sick and tired of accidentally touching the order/stop line and its change window pops up.
I have already warned Service Desk and they have ignored me,
i have already touched the order/stop line and the window to disable it has been ignored, as i have always wondered if i have already done this?
I've noticed in the debugger on two-dimensional arrays that indices are rearranged.
Developers, how do I disable mouse trading?
I'm sick and tired of accidentally touching the order/stop line and its change window pops up.
I have already contacted Service Desk and they have ignored me,
i have already touched the order/stop line and the window gets popped up when i touch it, it gets ignored, i can't tell if it's already there or not?
I noticed that in the debugger on two-dimensional arrays you can see that the indices are rearranged.
which index numbers are rearranged?
If I understand correctly, [0][1] must contain 0.1 (and apparently does), but is printed as 1. Whereas [1][0] should contain 1, but is printed as 0.1.
I assume that "columns" and "rows" were swapped during addressing at the moment of unmapping (in general addressing was broken).
I wrote back to Service Desk. They ignored it,