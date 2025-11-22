Errors, bugs, questions - page 482

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Interesting:
The whole code should preferably be provided.
Files:
jhz0enx4qa.mq5  2 kb
 
Karlson:
Hello! Doesn't it help in Settings-Trade-Only-Click?

One-click trading does not apply to this.


  • One-click trading - this option allows you to perform one-click trading operations on the "Trade" tab of the "Market Watch" window. If it is enabled, buy or sell commands at the specified tab will instantly send a corresponding request to the trade server. If this option is disabled, the commands of making trades will open the order creation window.

If you also take into account that the priority of orders is higher than that of graphical objects, it really gets in the way. You click on a created custom panel and if there's an order behind it, the window comes out too. A good thing is to have a function that will set the priority of the objects on the chart. Like layers in Photoshop ))).

For example,

bool  ObjectSetInteger(
   long    chart_id,          // идентификатор графика
   string  name,              // имя
   int     prop_id,           // свойство OBJPROP_LAYER
   int     prop_value         // значение (ноль первый слой и так далее)
   );

This would be a very useful feature for developing information or trading panels on a chart.

 
sergeev:

Developers, how do I disable mouse trading?

I'm sick and tired of accidentally touching the order/stop line and its change window pops up.

I have already contacted Service Desk and they have ignored me,

i have already touched the order/stop line and the window to disable it has been ignored, as i have always wondered if i have already done this?

You can disable it for the whole terminal in the terminal settings.

For an individual chart: Right-click on the chart->Properties->Show Trading Levels
[Deleted]  
Retsam:

Actually, I meant something like this

int OnInit()
{
array [0][0]= 0;
array [0][1]= 0.1;
array [0][2]= 0.2;
array [1][0]= 1;
array [1][1]= 1.1;
array [1][2]= 1.2;
array [2][0]= 2;
array [2][1]= 2.1;
array [2][2]= 2.2;

  for(int l=0;l<3;l++)
  {
  
    for(int c=0;c<3;c++)
    {
    Print("array [",l,"][",c,"] - ",array[l][c]);
    }
  
  }

return(0);
}
 
Alexander:
You can disable it for the whole terminal in the terminal settings.

For an individual chart: Right click on the chart->Properties->Show Trading Levels

I have to see the order placements in my normal work too, but not just turn off the visibility.

You should remove mouse reactions to these lines. Just click on the object with the line under it and that's it. bummer. And this is very annoying.

 
There is an error in the handbook here.
 

2011.08.10 14:36:30 MQL5 Cloud Singapore synchronization failed

2011.08.10 14:36:30 MQL5 Cloud Singapore MQL5.community account is not specified

I cannot optimize in the cloud in build 485... What have I missed? Is it paid?

 
Konstantin83:

2011.08.10 14:36:30 MQL5 Cloud Singapore synchronization failed

2011.08.10 14:36:30 MQL5 Cloud Singapore MQL5.community account is not specified

I cannot optimize in the cloud in build 485... What have I missed? Is it paid?

In the latest build, in order to connect to MQL5 Cloud Network you will need to specify your login and password in the terminal settings.


 
Rosh:

In the latest build, to connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network you need to enter your login and password in the terminal settings.

It's working, thank you
 
Lately it has become impossible to work with MT5 because of the constant re-connects and loss of connection to the server, it seems that some kind of regression of the platform is happening :(
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