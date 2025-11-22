Errors, bugs, questions - page 482
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The whole code should preferably be provided.
Hello! Doesn't it help in Settings-Trade-Only-Click?
One-click trading does not apply to this.
For example,
This would be a very useful feature for developing information or trading panels on a chart.
Developers, how do I disable mouse trading?
I'm sick and tired of accidentally touching the order/stop line and its change window pops up.
I have already contacted Service Desk and they have ignored me,
i have already touched the order/stop line and the window to disable it has been ignored, as i have always wondered if i have already done this?
For an individual chart: Right-click on the chart->Properties->Show Trading Levels
Actually, I meant something like this
You can disable it for the whole terminal in the terminal settings.
For an individual chart: Right click on the chart->Properties->Show Trading Levels
I have to see the order placements in my normal work too, but not just turn off the visibility.
You should remove mouse reactions to these lines. Just click on the object with the line under it and that's it. bummer. And this is very annoying.
2011.08.10 14:36:30 MQL5 Cloud Singapore synchronization failed
2011.08.10 14:36:30 MQL5 Cloud Singapore MQL5.community account is not specified
I cannot optimize in the cloud in build 485... What have I missed? Is it paid?
2011.08.10 14:36:30 MQL5 Cloud Singapore synchronization failed
2011.08.10 14:36:30 MQL5 Cloud Singapore MQL5.community account is not specified
I cannot optimize in the cloud in build 485... What have I missed? Is it paid?
In the latest build, in order to connect to MQL5 Cloud Network you will need to specify your login and password in the terminal settings.
In the latest build, to connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network you need to enter your login and password in the terminal settings.