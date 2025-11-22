Errors, bugs, questions - page 485
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The optimization process waits for something without reaching the end. Agents are free.
There is an assumption that the distribution of jobs to agents stops after the run has been counted with the stop values of the parameters. And the speed of the agents varies considerably.
Pictures of the settings are attached.
To the developers
The description of the new build states that the project must be recompiled. I still have two libraries in the old version, but my Expert Advisor sees and uses them normally.
So, is it mandatory to recompile the entire project or what?
To the developers
The description of the new build states that the project must be recompiled. I still have two libraries in the old version, but my Expert Advisor sees and uses them normally.
So, is it mandatory to recompile the entire project or what?
What to do when there are many indicator windows and you want to quickly switch between them?
The most logical thing would be to add appropriate hide-open buttons for the respective windows.
Alas, this possibility, as it seems to me, is absent in the current version.
As a result, I have to:
1. Enter a special empty indicator for each window.
2. Initialize corresponding global variables in event handler of Expert Advisor when changing state of buttons.
In the event handler of an empty indicator change its size (IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_HEIGHT, height)) based on the global variables.
The window size does not always change during this kind of processing and it is difficult to understand why it depends on that.
From other issues, which I wrote about earlier:
The lack of a simple possibility to assign a single scaling for several indicators in one window; as a result, when several indicators with different ranges of values are placed their scales intersect and result in abracadabra, in order to avoid which we have to calculate the range for each indicator and determine the total range of the window through the global variables.
2. the lack of direct program access from custom indicators to the arrays of the Expert Advisor, and, consequently, the complication of the implementation model of custom testers and adaptive trading systems, in which some indicators are interface extensions of the Expert Advisor (for example, indicators of the dynamics of profitability and other resultant indicators on the test history directly under the price charts).
Conclusion: At present, the interface features of MQL5 are, I think, its Achilles' heel, but I admit that it is not so obvious for the majority of developers, who pay most attention to the algorithms.
Hello! Good luck hunting in the market, everybody! Can you tell me please (I don't know where to ask), is there a script that would show the current time in the work window?
The archive contains presets, put them in ...\MQL5\Presets\.
Unzip Sources.zip into .../MQL5\.
There is a bug when opening a file. It appears that the meta-editor rewrites all the code into one line (the same thing on different computers). Through notepad everything opens as it should. Here is a screenshot:
What to do with it and where is the bug?
There is a bug when opening a file. It appears that the meta-editor rewrites all the code into one line (the same thing on different computers). Through notepad everything opens as it should. Here is a screenshot:
What to do with it and where is the bug?
Try to remove the dot in the file name or replace it with another character.
it looks like ME is treating the file as having an unknown extension.
In the presets archive, put them in .../MQL5\Presets\.
Unzip Sources.zip to .../MQL5\
it's not the platform but something by the servers.
the forum goes down along with the platform...