Errors, bugs, questions - page 487
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SL & TP Modification
A trade order to modify StopLoss and/or TakeProfit levels. 5 fields are required:
Probably should be corrected: four fields are required instead of five.
Perhaps a correction should be made: four fields instead of five are required.
Is it a bug or is it designed so that the tester can open and close positions at prices outside OHLC?
Or what am I missing?
Is it a bug or is it designed so that the tester can open and close positions at prices outside OHLC?
Or I don't understand something?
Can you advise why there may be an error when testing an EA? build 489
alpari, only when using USDCHF USDJPY it says the following:
I have a base with prices, and quotes from 1999 on m1.
Is it a bug or is it designed so that the tester can open and close positions at prices outside OHLC?
Or am I missing something?
Similarly, there is a possibility of such opening/closing in the tester as well.
SD, ticket#200538
It is written in the documentation:
Программы MQL5
In order for an mql5 program to work, it must be compiled (button "Compile" or key F7). The compilation should pass without errors (warnings are allowed and should be analyzed). At this, an executable file with the same name and with EX5 extension must be createdin the corresponding directory,terminal_dir\MQL5\Experts, terminal_dir\MQL5\indicators or terminal_dir\MQL5\scripts. Exactly this file can be run.
The problem is that the terminal cannot see the compiled EA in this directory. What to do?!
By the way, after I clicked "Compile" in the MetaEditor there are no errors and the field indicated by the arrow in the tester in the bottom figure blinks twice... but the EA does not appear for selection.
Added later: checking the box next to "run in XP compatibility mode" in the .exe properties of the terminal and the tester - it finds everything.
Gentlemen developers - question for you!!!
when the"graph offset" option is activated
adjustable size of indent from the right edge, after its setting
in the mt5 template - is NOT saved.
in mt4 - it is saved.
has this been corrected ?