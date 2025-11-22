Errors, bugs, questions - page 487

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SL & TP Modification

A trade order to modify StopLoss and/or TakeProfit levels. 5 fields are required:

  • action
  • symbol
  • sl
  • tp

Probably should be corrected: four fields are required instead of five.

 
Yedelkin:

Perhaps a correction should be made: four fields instead of five are required.

Corrected, thank you.
 
strange schedule


Is it a bug or is it designed so that the tester can open and close positions at prices outside OHLC?

Or what am I missing?

 
Lyuk:

Is it a bug or is it designed so that the tester can open and close positions at prices outside OHLC?

Or I don't understand something?

Specify the spread, build number and server name. Keep in mind that candles are drawn at Bid prices and purchases (blue arrows) at Ask prices.
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте - Документация по MQL5
 
Spread is floating around 10-15 pips (1.43905-1.43916), on the chart the spread is larger by an order of magnitude. Build 489, Alpari-Demo server.
 

Can you advise why there may be an error when testing an EA? build 489

alpari, only when using USDCHF USDJPY it says the following:

2011.08.16 19:35:45     Core 1  no prices for symbol USDJPY

I have a base with prices, and quotes from 1999 on m1.

 
Lyuk:

Is it a bug or is it designed so that the tester can open and close positions at prices outside OHLC?

Or am I missing something?



Similarly, there is a possibility of such opening/closing in the tester as well.
SD, ticket#200538

 

It is written in the documentation:

Программы MQL5

In order for an mql5 program to work, it must be compiled (button "Compile" or key F7). The compilation should pass without errors (warnings are allowed and should be analyzed). At this, an executable file with the same name and with EX5 extension must be createdin the corresponding directory,terminal_dir\MQL5\Experts, terminal_dir\MQL5\indicators or terminal_dir\MQL5\scripts. Exactly this file can be run.

The problem is that the terminal cannot see the compiled EA in this directory. What to do?!

By the way, after I clicked "Compile" in the MetaEditor there are no errors and the field indicated by the arrow in the tester in the bottom figure blinks twice... but the EA does not appear for selection.

Added later: checking the box next to "run in XP compatibility mode" in the .exe properties of the terminal and the tester - it finds everything.

Gentlemen developers - question for you!!!
 
Read the "Launching the terminal" section in the terminal's help. If your case is not described there, please give further details - OS version, bit rate, etc.
[Deleted]  
tester_el_pro:


when the"graph offset" option is activated

adjustable size of indent from the right edge, after its setting

in the mt5 template - is NOT saved.


in mt4 - it is saved.



has this been corrected ?

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