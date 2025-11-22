Errors, bugs, questions - page 450

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gumgum:

build 478

Sometimes in place:

It goes like this:

I mean language.

Yes, the current build does not include new translations.
 

Can you please tell me how to remove the checkboxes with numbers from the chart, I delete them with the script, I'm tired of clicking and then they reappear, I couldn't find it in the settings, thanks.

 
OniNePriletyat:

Can you please tell me how to remove the number checkboxes from the chart, I delete them with the script, I'm tired of clicking and then they reappear, I couldn't find it in the settings, thank you.

You didn't look hard enough.

in the context menu of the news tab

 
sergeev:

not looked for it properly.

in the context menu of the news tab

Nah, the calendar.
 

Help me to understand the multicurrency tester.

I get that the 15 minute bars on different currencies start at different times, should this be the case?

Example: I am trying to get data on USDJPY when tester works with EURUSD M15 on open prices.

At each step I display time and Bid for USDJPY:

 
MoneyJinn:

Help me to understand the multicurrency tester.

I get that the 15 minute bars on different currencies start at different times, should this be the case?

Yes, it is so in real life.

The prices of each instrument are independent of the others. Therefore, someone's 15-minute bar starts with a tick at 10:30:01, while someone's 15-minute bar starts at 10:30:03 - the differences are especially great at night.

Look at the performance of the Expert Advisor in visualisation mode.
 
Silent:
No, the calendar.
Yes, thank you, I see it now.
[Deleted]  

Can you please tell me which function can be used to know the bar offset if you know the time????

 
Unlike MT4, MT5 has no iBarShift function. You have to make it yourself. Have a look at the articles - migration to MT5.
[Deleted]  

Thank you

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