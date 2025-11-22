Errors, bugs, questions - page 449
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Afternoon.
1.Could you please tell me if I can download the tick history from 4 to 5 to use in MT-5 testing.
2. I would like to use MT5 multivalent testing, but my brokerage company uses only MT4 so far, what is the solution?
Thank you.
1.Could you please tell me if I can download the tick history from 4 to 5 to use in MT-5 testing.
no.
2. I would like to use MT5 capabilities for multivalent testing, but the DC I am interested in is only using MT4 for now, what can be the solution?
OBJPROP_XOFFSET is used to position the displayed sprite within the image. See Demo_BitmapOffset (OBJPROP_XOFFSET and OBJPROP_YOFFSET) for more details.
You will most likely need OBJPROP_XDISTANCE.
1. Here is a more correct description of the function(https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/strings/stringconcatenate) the current description corresponds to reality
2. More details are needed. Not reproducible.
I don't understand what StringConcatenate has to do with it. I had a question about StringSetCharacter on the first item. I copied it from documentation on the website - https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/strings/stringsetcharacter.
On the second item it was fixed by reloading the editor. However, I had to replace StringConcatenate with a summation, as the function does not work as expected. CodeAll variables here are string, non-empty. As a result, we want "IndicatorName (XX) Basic" but get "IndicatorName Basic". I can't figure out how this can happen.
Thank you. Everything is working.
Processor is single core.
Scenario:
I launch the test. On first run, usually "tester agent synchronization error".
Restarting the test is usually fine.
Without any changes, I run the same test again. MT5 hangs.
In previous builds there was no hang-up in this scenario.
rrr:
2. I would like to use MT5 for multivalent testing, but my brokerage company uses only MT4, what is the solution?
Test on server of developers - access.metatrader5.com:443
There is one small inconvenience - not all symbols are present (but those that are are enough).
Download MetaTrader 5 client terminal by following this link: https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
I don't understand what StringConcatenate has to do with it. On the first point, there was a question about StringSetCharacter. I copied it from documentation on the website - https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/strings/stringsetcharacter.
On the second point, it was fixed by reloading the editor. However, I had to replace StringConcatenate with addition, as the function does not work as expected. CodeAll variables here are string, not empty. As a result, we would like to get "IndicatorName (XX) Basic" but get "IndicatorName Basic". I can't figure out how this can happen.
Yes, I must have made a mistake on the first item. Explain what exactly is wrong in the description, i.e. a copy should be returned?
And about concatenation in your case you should have written something like
Build 478. MT5 hangs on running single test (about 50% of the time).
CPU is single core.
Scenario:
Running a test. On first start, usually "tester agent synchronization error".
Restart of the test usually goes well.
Without any changes, I run the same test again. MT5 hangs.
Previous builds did not freeze in this scenario.
Details, the more the better, wouldn't hurt.
Yesterday and now the situation has been tested on a single core Celeron. So far no luck in repeating it.
Please write to Service Desk.
build 478
Sometimes in place:
It goes like this:
I mean language.