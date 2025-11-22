Errors, bugs, questions - page 3144
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I call the following code in MT5 in the strategy tester
It says that the account name is Tester
Is it supposed to be like this?
What can be the reason why the terminal went crazy and started adding zeros 00000000 and nines 999999999 after the decimal point in input parameters like double? This happened after one of the MT5 terminal restarts and before the restart it was working without 0 and 9. It did not affect my EA, but in another MT5 terminal this problem did not occur.
What can be the reason why the terminal went crazy and started adding zeros 00000000 and nines 999999999 after the decimal point in input parameters like double? This happened after one of the MT5 terminal restarts and before the restart it was working without 0 and 9. It did not affect my EA, but in another MT5 terminal this problem is not detected.
Get rid of digits in parameters - General Discussion - MQL5 Algo-Traders Forum
The problem is in the latest build. Wait for update
Get rid of the number of digits in the parameters - General Discussion - MQL5 Algo-Traders Forum
The problem is in the latest build. Wait for update
I call the following code in MT5 in the strategy tester
It says that the account name is Tester
Is that how it works?
Yes.
Yes.
And how do I get the name of the account from which the tester was started?
And how do I get the name of the account from which the tester was started?
Why?
Rather, then why doesAccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME) even exist?)
I need to make certain restrictions related to name checking within the tester. As it was in mt4.
Rather, then why doesAccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME) even exist?)
I need to make certain restrictions related to name checking within the tester. As it was in mt4.
That's why they made the name "Tester" return. So that there are no unreasonable restrictions when testing. And so there would be no cheating. And there were also championships. There's also a market admission
This is why they made the return of the name "Tester". So that there are no unreasonable restrictions on testing. And so there would be no cheating. And then there were championships. There's also the admission to the marketplace.
Where is that line of "justifiability"?
I tie the robot to the account name. To control this point.
The man runs on the Strategy Tester within his account, it does not run because the name does not match, because it is a Tester.
I.e., it turns out that I need to make an exception for Tester, but if I make such an exception, then this development can be tested by absolutely anyone. Where is fraud or unreasonableness on developer's part here, if I just want to exclude possibility of development leakage in any form?
Well, the market is fortunately not the only marketplace yet, but unfortunately it is a "who redraws who" contest and does not exclude fraud at all.