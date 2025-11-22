Errors, bugs, questions - page 145
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I believe that there is an error in theHistoryDealsTotal() function, if it is started after HistorySelectByPosition() .
Every once in a while the number of deals equals 0, and this is while there is an open position (multicurrency variant).
Eh, I'll have to delete MT5 and I wanted to use it so badly... :'(
Just kidding, WideCap to the trash :)
Win 7 x32
MT5 last
WideCap last
The greatest request... From mt4...
For all the little things that matter, please create a separate thread (Thread - to make it clearer...;)...
Tired of loading the terminal and... stopped - bored...;)
White line - instead of a menu...
Eight charts with bots...
Added a new symbol - that's it... all day - no sign in - no sign out... (((((
s...
PageFile - made already static... quite enough - did not help... (((((((
The greatest request... From mt4...
For all the little things that matter, please create a separate thread (Thread - to make it clearer...;)...
Tired of loading the terminal and... stopped - bored...;)
White line - instead of a menu...
Eight charts with bots...
Added a new symbol - that's it... all day - no sign in - no sign out... (((((
s...
PageFile - made already static... quite enough - did not help... (((((((
My terminal doesn't hang, your problem is probably different.
The more threads, the more synchronisation points, which leads to a huge number of hard-to-find and unpredictable errors in the program.
My terminal doesn't hang, your problem is probably elsewhere.
The new build - 338 - unloaded quickly... nice... ))))
now, i'm gonna have to torture it to hang!;)
woof...
wow... it also unloaded right away)))))))))))
zzzs
well, well, well... No white spots. And it's uploading data.
Ah, well done! And how nicely and quickly unloaded!!!
All - a toast to the developers! And maybe I'll make a bot for Champ tomorrow too...))))
A thing like this occurs from time to time.
Screenshot before testing:
("Start" and minimizing the terminal)
Screenshot after:
Toolbars etc. are not in place
The more threads, the more synchronisation points, which leads to a huge number of hard-to-find and unpredictable errors in the program.
My terminal doesn't hang, your problem is probably different.
build 338
Description:
Error caused the program to stop communicating with Windows.
The problem signature:
Problem event name: AppHangB1
Application name: terminal64.exe
Application version: 5.0.0.338
Application time stamp: 0060dc00
Freeze event: 678b
Hang type: 1
OS version: 6.1.7600.2.0.0.256.1
Language Code: 1049
Supplementary hang signature 1: 678b39c982a2a23817f91cb4acadecc4
Supplementary hang signature 2: 8160
Supplemental hang signature 3: 81605f8a0b8d12e0f93e668629f28ef1
Supplemental hang signature 4: 678b
Supplemental hang signature 5: 678b39c982a2a23817f91cb4acadecc4
Supplemental hang signature 6: 8160
Supplemental hang signature 7: 81605f8a0b8d12e0f93e668629f28ef1
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