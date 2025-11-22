Errors, bugs, questions - page 145

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divenetz:

I believe that there is an error in theHistoryDealsTotal() function, if it is started after HistorySelectByPosition() .

Every once in a while the number of deals equals 0, and this is while there is an open position (multicurrency variant).

Does it keep repeating itself?
 
If WideCap is installed on my computer (even without rules for mt5), then MT5 won't connect to server and tester gives something about asynchronous sockets.

Eh, I'll have to delete MT5 and I wanted to use it so badly... :'(

Just kidding, WideCap to the trash :)

Win 7 x32
MT5 last
WideCap last

[Deleted]  

The greatest request... From mt4...

For all the little things that matter, please create a separate thread (Thread - to make it clearer...;)...

Tired of loading the terminal and... stopped - bored...;)

White line - instead of a menu...

Eight charts with bots...

Added a new symbol - that's it... all day - no sign in - no sign out... (((((

s...

PageFile - made already static... quite enough - did not help... (((((((

 
EQU:

The greatest request... From mt4...

For all the little things that matter, please create a separate thread (Thread - to make it clearer...;)...

Tired of loading the terminal and... stopped - bored...;)

White line - instead of a menu...

Eight charts with bots...

Added a new symbol - that's it... all day - no sign in - no sign out... (((((

s...

PageFile - made already static... quite enough - did not help... (((((((

The more threads, the more sync spots, which leads to a huge number of hard-to-find and unpredictable errors in the program.
My terminal doesn't hang, your problem is probably different.
[Deleted]  
mrProF:
The more threads, the more synchronisation points, which leads to a huge number of hard-to-find and unpredictable errors in the program.
My terminal doesn't hang, your problem is probably elsewhere.
Yes... I agree... Properly written code doesn't need a lot of threads... All the more reason... NORMALLY_WRITTEN(!)...;)
[Deleted]  

The new build - 338 - unloaded quickly... nice... ))))

now, i'm gonna have to torture it to hang!;)

woof...

wow... it also unloaded right away)))))))))))

zzzs

well, well, well... No white spots. And it's uploading data.

[Deleted]  

Ah, well done! And how nicely and quickly unloaded!!!

All - a toast to the developers! And maybe I'll make a bot for Champ tomorrow too...))))

 

A thing like this occurs from time to time.

Screenshot before testing:

("Start" and minimizing the terminal)

Screenshot after:

Toolbars etc. are not in place

[Deleted]  
mrProF:
The more threads, the more synchronisation points, which leads to a huge number of hard-to-find and unpredictable errors in the program.
My terminal doesn't hang, your problem is probably different.
It depends upon how these threads share resources and what they do. Of course, there should be synchronization. But by and large, it is of secondary importance.
 

build 338

Description:
Error caused the program to stop communicating with Windows.

The problem signature:
Problem event name: AppHangB1
Application name: terminal64.exe
Application version: 5.0.0.338
Application time stamp: 0060dc00
Freeze event: 678b
Hang type: 1
OS version: 6.1.7600.2.0.0.256.1
Language Code: 1049
Supplementary hang signature 1: 678b39c982a2a23817f91cb4acadecc4
Supplementary hang signature 2: 8160
Supplemental hang signature 3: 81605f8a0b8d12e0f93e668629f28ef1
Supplemental hang signature 4: 678b
Supplemental hang signature 5: 678b39c982a2a23817f91cb4acadecc4
Supplemental hang signature 6: 8160
Supplemental hang signature 7: 81605f8a0b8d12e0f93e668629f28ef1

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Заявление о конфиденциальности Windows 7 - Microsoft Windows
Заявление о конфиденциальности Windows 7 - Microsoft Windows
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