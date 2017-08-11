Metatrader 4 doesn't use virtual memory on Dedicated server
Grzegorz Korycki: s it possible to somehow force mt4 terminal to occupy not only physical memory but also a pagefile?
You don't force anything, applications don't control paging, Windows does.
What is the page file limit set to, (control panel -> system -> advanced ...?) 512mb*32 at least 16GB
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I had few VPS for my bots and even they were very low on memory (2gb) I could run unlimited number of mt4 terminals. I rented the dedicated server with 16gb of ram and it is limited by the total amount of ram. When memory usage goes to 16gb (around 25 terminals) new terminals just don't start with no error messages. When I quit one of the existing terminals, new one can launch, so it is clearly a memory issue. On vps or on my personal computers i never had issues like this.
Is it possible to somehow force mt4 terminal to occupy not only physical memory but also a pagefile? Did anyone encounter problem like this?
All machines are running same windows 2008 server r2 (win7 server clone).
Notice on VPS machine there is much lower memory usage by terminals, unlike on DS: