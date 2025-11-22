Errors, bugs, questions - page 2711

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Mikola_2:
In FireFox - Shift+refresh.

"refresh" - what is the button?

 
Aliaksandr Yemialyanau:

Why does the site display "crookedly" in Opera?


Found it! Turning offtracker blocking helped.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

"update" - what is the button?

Interface graphic.

Either Ctrl+Shift+R

 
Mikola_2:

Interface graphic.

Either Ctrl+Shift+R

Thank you. I don't have that button. And probably a lot of people don't either. It's better to tell me the key combination - everyone has it.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Thank you. I don't have that button. And probably a lot of people don't either. It's better to tell me the key combination - everyone has it.

I agree. I've kept the button, though.

Update

 
A couple of weeks ago an EA built with mql5 stopped summing up open positions. After reloading, restarting the program, recompiling the source code (no error), nothing has changed, the same positions are opened, but the summing does not happen, moreover, they are not closed by reaching the required level of profit, set in the EA. Has something changed in the algorithm of opening andclosing positions on mql5?
 
Evgeny Vlasov:
A couple of weeks ago an EA built with mql5 stopped summing up open positions. After reloading, restarting the program, recompiling the source code (no error), nothing has changed, the same positions are opened, but the summing does not happen, moreover, they are not closed by reaching the required level of profit, set in the EA. Has something changed in the algorithm of opening and closing positions on mql5?

Here are the answers.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Here are the answers.

))) you are a joker! I just asked if anything has changed globally in terms of opening and totaling positions on mql5. In other words, if the algorithm of opening and closing positions became similar to mql4, where each position works individually. If you know something on this subject, please write. Thank you in advance.

 
In the account opening dialogue there is an option to copy the account data to the clipboard. For some reason, the terminal generates this text in Linux format (translations to a new line with one character 0x0A, LF). For Windows program it is desirable to use Windows format - CR+CF.
 
Evgeny Vlasov:

))) you are a joker! I just asked if anything has changed globally in terms of opening and totaling positions on mql5. In other words, if the algorithm of opening and closing positions became similar to mql4, where each position works individually. If you know something on this subject, please write. I thank you in advance.

I know for a fact that there are all the answershere.


Added: and in general it's time to know that there are two types of accounts in MetaTrader 5: netting and hedging. You probably didn't take that into account .

Клуб Телепатов
Клуб Телепатов
  • 2011.05.08
  • www.mql5.com
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