Errors, bugs, questions - page 2710
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As far as I know, the {1,0,0,0} key removes all framing and leaves only the compressed package. At least the word "Hello" appears in compressed form the same in CryptEncode output and as deflate does. Accordingly, it should work the other way round as well. However, MQL does not give any more settings and does not show deflate's "default" settings used by it. Obviously they are different, but only max_window_bits and no_context_takeover can be controlled in the websocket - firstly they are clearly less than in the deflate algorithm (which is configured on the server), secondly even they cannot be configured in CryptEncode/Decode.
Ah, there it is, I didn't dig that deep, and thought that key parameter is only for encryption algorithms.
But I've never thought, that key could be applied to a packing method, it must be some kind of low-level stuff, requiring deep knowledge.
It is logical that developers should add a standard constant to work with gzip.
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Bugs, bugs, questions
Ilyas, 2020.04.16 11:31
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It remains as it is - this code may result from template specialization (in the part that won't work, but compilation will be affected).
I do not understand a lot of things from your explanations. Please, explain in details. The man pointed out the problem: an implicit dynamic cast of a pointer from a base class to a derived one. This behavior contradicts both C++ and other known languages with static typing, be it C# or Java. This casting should be done only explicitly because it is dangerous. And what templates have to do with it is not very clear.
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