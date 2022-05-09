python:Change open position Stop Loss and Take Profit by python code
Hello fellows am tempted to ask if Python that executes at run time is really a good idea for Forex automations?
Yes. The runtime execution time is irrelevant compared to the latency of a "retail" platform.
If you need true HFT then you need to use specialized hardware that is colocated with the liquidity provider's servers. Your stack would be something like specialized linux kernel -> highly optimized C algo -> FIX/Currenex. You'd also have a massive bankroll and be considered a commercial trader.
I was able to solve the problem. Here's the answer. Maybe someone else has the same problem
Trade order to modify the StopLoss and/or TakeProfit price levels. It requires to specify the following 4 fields:
- action
- symbol
- sl
- tp
- position
- www.mql5.com
Hello fellows am tempted to ask if Python that executes at run time is really a good idea for Forex automations?
Trade order to modify the StopLoss and/or TakeProfit price levels. It requires to specify the following 4 fields:
- action
- symbol
- sl
- tp
- position
I was able to solve the problem. Here's the answer. Maybe someone else has the same problem
Hey Majid, I still can't use this approach.
Do someone have another example using it please??
Thanks
Hey Majid, I still can't use this approach.
Do someone have another example using it please??
Thanks
Hi, my name is Sydney Nhamo, i found out why we were facing this problem.
When you execute a trade for the first time note that STOP_LOSS is always equal to for example 500 points difference from price but now you want to modify a stop loss.
So 500 points +/- current_price = e.g. 138.500 == OUR STOP_LOSS
The hack here is that you put price for a STOP_LOSS, NOT POINTS.
So the new request will be:
request = { 'action': mt5.TRADE_ACTION_SLTP, 'position': position.ticket, 'sl': 139.000, } Now you will be finally on to something
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I tried to change stop loss of open position with one of the above two methods. In both print(results) show that it has changed, but nothing has happened in my account. Can anyone help?