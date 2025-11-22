Errors, bugs, questions - page 2536
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Insignificant and easy to get around, but still a compile-time error:
void is the worst option for circumvention:
void is the worst possible way round:
it's not a workaround, it works, I could be wrong but I think I even saw it somewhere in SB, but it's up to you to use it or not
it's not a workaround, it works, I could be wrong, but I think I've even seen it somewhere in the SB, but it's up to you to use it or not
Where does it work? - I gave youa simpleexample where void does not work - in fact, almost ANY other identifier EXCEPT void does. First of all, find out what void is.
Where does it work? - I gave youa simpleexample where void does not work - in fact, almost ANY identifier EXCEPT void does. First of all, you need to understand what a void is.
Why do you need to work it out?
void *a in MQL is difficult to apply anywhere, except in a sophisticated S&M, followed by searching for proof of inconsistency between MQL and C++.
well, if it's important:
#define MACRO()
well, go ahead ))))
I noticed this bug - only 1 core has been working for a few hours now
The other 3 cores don't get any jobs at all
Guys,
MT4 question (I couldn't find such a broker on MT5), but it's serious.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/295315/page21#comment_12903138
please kick...
What's there to figure out?
void *a in MQL is difficult to use anywhere, except in sophisticated S&M, followed by searching for proofs of inconsistency between MQL and C++.
If it's difficult for you, then don't use it - why burden your brain with unnecessary information? I know how to easily work around this problem without you ( I wrote right away that it is easily worked around), and the fact that you offered the worst workaround (via void) - I clearly showed it to you on a simple exampleAnd the discrepancy here is not with C++, but with the MQL documentation - a special case of a parametric form with zero parameters
If it is difficult for you, then don't do it - why burden your brain with unnecessary information?
I think I can figure out myself what, how and when it is convenient for me to load my brain with unnecessary information, if you do not find it difficult, then do it yourself and do it yourself.
Three posts later you have not shown a better solution, it's an unfortunate fact.
In three posts you have not bothered to show a more elegant solution, unfortunately that is a fact
It's obvious.