Errors, bugs, questions - page 2535
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Question for MetaQuotes. Why don't I have servicedesk on my profile page and no button to insert images in the message editor? Firefox x64 browser.
Error in MT5 2085:
I am mastering mql5, although I know mql4 quite well. I am developing an Expert Advisor (I am using mql4 with all my changes). I have the following situation: when starting the Expert Advisor, it seems to open a deal and everything is normal. If I leave it running, it opens/closes position now and then does not.
retcode 10021 - there are noquotes to process the request. What does it mean? I imitate triggering of the conditions of opening and closing of a position in this Expert Advisor - everything works.
What may be the reason of such behaviour?
No idea at all why this is the case?
It happens. Why - dunno (who knows). A very popular answer is do you have the latest beta release? If not, then .... and so on.
It happens. Why - dunno (who knows). A very popular answer is do you have the latest beta release? If not, then .... and so on.
Nah, dhc that's what I want to know.
It happens. Why - dunno (who knows). A very popular answer is do you have the latest beta release? If not, then .... and so on.
I have 2097 - the biggest problem is that catching such a bug is very difficult!
Please help me to find it out. The following code in the tester opens the set-file loading window by calling the corresponding menu.
This code works fine when the Options tab is selected in the Tester. Then the highlighted comment in the code SendMessage returns 1.
But if you change the tab, the menu is called, but it doesn't select "Load" item - SendMessage returns 0. At the same time manually in the opened menu it is possible to select item without any problems.
Can you tell me where the problem is, that SendMessage returns zero?