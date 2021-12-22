How to remove tooltip ?
Strange, in my MT4 the tooltip is below/right of the cursor; no problem.
You might try changing the cursor; I use extra large inverted.
Grzegorz Brzegowy:
Can someone help me? How to remove tooltip that appear when hovering over a given tab? Often, if I want to quickly click on the tab indicated by the second or third arrow, I can't because I have to wait for the tooltip to go out. Does anyone know how it can be eliminated? It upsets me a lot.
that is a windows setting. But if you change it, it will change for all windows, not just mt4. you cant change it for just mt4 without changing it for all programs. Search google for windows tooltip delay
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Can someone help me? How to remove tooltip that appear when hovering over a given tab? Often, if I want to quickly click on the tab indicated by the second or third arrow, I can't because I have to wait for the tooltip to go out. Does anyone know how it can be eliminated? It upsets me a lot.